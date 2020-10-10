Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription on Monday: 10 things to know

The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds will open for subscription on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India, on behalf of government of India, has fixed issue price at ₹5,051 per gram of gold. Investors who apply online and make payment against the application through digital mode get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For them the issue price is ₹5,001 per gram. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series VII will close for subscription on October 16.