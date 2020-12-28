Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription today: All you need to know

The latest tranche of sovereign gold bonds will open for subscription today. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the issue price for the next series of sovereign gold bonds at ₹5,000 per gram. Investors who apply online and make payment against the application through digital mode get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For them the issue price is ₹4950 per gram.

Here are 10 things to know about sovereign gold bond scheme:

1) The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 - Series IX will close for subscription on 1 January 2021.

2) The value of the bond is based on the simple average closing price (published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd) for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, that is, December 22-24.

3) Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 is issued by the Reserve Bank India on behalf of the Government of India.

4) Gold bonds have a maturity period of eight years with an exit option after fifth year.

5) The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold. The minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg.

6) Gold bonds offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors.

7) Gold bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

8) The gold bonds will be sold through banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

9) Sovereign gold bond is an effective way to invest in non-physical gold

10) The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold.

