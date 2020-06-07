Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription tomorrow. Key details here

The third tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal (2020-21) will open for subscription tomorrow (June 8) and will close on June 12. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,677 per gram of the yellow metal. Those applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of bond will be ₹4,627 per gram of gold.