Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription tomorrow: 10 things to know

The fifth tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal opens tomorrow and the issue price has been fixed at ₹5,334 per gram. Those applying online and making payment online get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be ₹5,284 per gram of gold. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series V remains open fill August 7 (Friday). This offering comes at a time when gold price has surged about 37% this year and prices have inched closer to around ₹54,000 per 10 gram