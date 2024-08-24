Sovereign Gold Bonds: RBI declares premature redemption calendar for SGBs issued between 2017-2020; check dates

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a calendar for the premature redemption of the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued between May 2017 and March 2020. The central bank plans to process the redemption of 30 SGBs from October 11, 2024, to March 1, 2025.
According to RBI guidelines, SGB holders can request premature redemption of gold bonds after a five-year holding period from the date of the issue. ‘’In terms of the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the SGB Scheme issued by the RBI, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds,'' said the central bank.
The central bank has emphasised that investors must adhere to the designated submission periods and note that redemption dates can shift in case of unscheduled holidays. For more details, investors are advised to review the official RBI circular or contact their bond-issuing authorities. Investors can view the redemption calendar here: https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=58564
|Sl.
No.
|Tranche
|Issue Date
|Date of Coupon payment
|Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
|From
|To
|1
|2017-18 Series I
|May 12, 2017
|November 12, 2024
|October 11, 2024
|November 2, 2024
|2
|2017-18 Series II
|July 28, 2017
|January 28, 2025
|December 27, 2024
|January 18, 2025
|3
|2017-18 Series III
|October 16, 2017
|October 16, 2024
|September 16, 2024
|October 7, 2024
|4
|2017-18 Series IV
|October 23, 2017
|October 23, 2024
|September 23, 2024
|October 14, 2024
|5
|2017-18 Series V
|October 30, 2017
|October 30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|October 21, 2024
|6
|2017-18 Series VI
|November 6, 2017
|November 6, 2024
|October 5, 2024
|October 28, 2024
|7
|2017-18 Series VII
|November 13, 2017
|November 13, 2024
|October 11, 2024
|November 4, 2024
|8
|2017-18 Series VIII
|November 20, 2017
|November 20, 2024
|October 19, 2024
|November 11, 2024
|9
|2017-18 Series IX
|November 27, 2017
|November 27, 2024
|October 25, 2024
|November 18, 2024
|10
|2017-18 Series X
|December 4, 2017
|December 4, 2024
|November 4, 2024
|November 25, 2024
|11
|2017-18 Series XI
|December 11, 2017
|December 11, 2024
|November 11, 2024
|December 2, 2024
|12
|2017-18 Series XII
|December 18, 2017
|December 18, 2024
|November 18, 2024
|December 9, 2024
|13
|2017-18 Series XIII
|December 26, 2017
|December 26, 2024
|November 26, 2024
|December 16, 2024
|14
|2017-18 Series XIV
|January 1, 2018
|January 1, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|December 23, 2024
|15
|2018-19 Series I
|May 4, 2018
|November 4, 2024
|October 4, 2024
|October 25, 2024
|16
|2018-19 Series II
|October 23, 2018
|October 23, 2024
|September 23, 2024
|October 14, 2024
|17
|2018-19 Series III
|November 13, 2018
|November 13, 2024
|October 11, 2024
|November 4, 2024
|18
|2018-19 Series IV
|January 1, 2019
|January 1, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|December 23, 2024
|19
|2018-19 Series V
|January 22, 2019
|January 22, 2025
|December 21, 2024
|January 13, 2025
|20
|2018-19 Series VI
|February 12, 2019
|February 12, 2025
|January 10, 2025
|February 3, 2025
|21
|2019-20 Series I
|June 11, 2019
|December 11, 2024
|November 11, 2024
|December 2, 2024
|22
|2019-20 Series II
|July 16, 2019
|January 16, 2025
|December 17, 2024
|January 6, 2025
|23
|2019-20 Series III
|August 14, 2019
|February 14, 2025
|January 15, 2025
|February 4, 2025
|24
|2019-20 Series IV
|September 17, 2019
|March 17, 2025
|February 15, 2025
|March 7, 2025
|25
|2019-20 Series V
|October 15, 2019
|October 15, 2024
|September 14, 2024
|October 5, 2024
|26
|2019-20 Series VI
|October 30, 2019
|October 30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|October 21, 2024
|27
|2019-20 Series VII
|December 10, 2019
|December 10, 2024
|November 8, 2024
|November 30, 2024
|28
|2019-20 Series VIII
|January 21, 2020
|January 21, 2025
|December 21, 2024
|January 13, 2025
|29
|2019-20 Series IX
|February 11, 2020
|February 11, 2025
|January 10, 2025
|February 1, 2025
|30
|2019-20 Series X
|March 11, 2020
|March 11, 2025
|February 7, 2025
|March 1, 2025
‘’It may, however, be noted that the above-mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holiday/s. Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity,'' said RBI in its statement.
Launched under the Government Securities Act of 2006, SGB offers investors a systematic option to invest in gold. It caters to investors, including individuals, trusts, charitable institutions, and universities. The bonds allow investments starting from one gram of gold, with individuals allowed a maximum of 4 kg per fiscal year and trusts and similar entities up to 20 kg.
SGBs are issued by the RBI on behalf of the government. These bonds are available in multiples of grams of gold, with the basic unit being 1 gram, and the minimum investment permitted is 1 gram. Investors in sovereign gold bonds receive an annual interest rate of 2.50 per cent. These bonds have a maturity period of eight years, with an option to exit after the fifth year.
-Investing in SGBs can help you diversify your portfolio.
-Backed by the RBI, these gold bonds boast enhanced credibility.
-They offer an appealing return rate.
-SGBs appreciate in capital as their value increases with the price of gold.
-Additionally, the interest earned on SGBs is exempt from income tax.
