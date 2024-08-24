Sovereign Gold Bonds: RBI declares premature redemption calendar for SGBs issued between 2017-2020; check dates

  • Sovereign Gold Bonds: According to RBI guidelines, SGB holders can request premature redemption of gold bonds after a five-year holding period from the date of the issue

Nikita Prasad
Updated24 Aug 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) that were issued between May 2017 and March 2020 can now be redeemed
Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) that were issued between May 2017 and March 2020 can now be redeemed(Photo: iStock)

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a calendar for the premature redemption of the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued between May 2017 and March 2020. The central bank plans to process the redemption of 30 SGBs from October 11, 2024, to March 1, 2025.

According to RBI guidelines, SGB holders can request premature redemption of gold bonds after a five-year holding period from the date of the issue. ‘’In terms of the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the SGB Scheme issued by the RBI, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds,'' said the central bank.

Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bonds redemption on August 5: Investors eye 12% returns, says report

The central bank has emphasised that investors must adhere to the designated submission periods and note that redemption dates can shift in case of unscheduled holidays. For more details, investors are advised to review the official RBI circular or contact their bond-issuing authorities. Investors can view the redemption calendar here: https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=58564

Sl.
No.		TrancheIssue DateDate of Coupon paymentDates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
FromTo
12017-18 Series IMay 12, 2017November 12, 2024October 11, 2024November 2, 2024
22017-18 Series IIJuly 28, 2017January 28, 2025December 27, 2024January 18, 2025
32017-18 Series IIIOctober 16, 2017October 16, 2024September 16, 2024October 7, 2024
42017-18 Series IVOctober 23, 2017October 23, 2024September 23, 2024October 14, 2024
52017-18 Series VOctober 30, 2017October 30, 2024September 30, 2024October 21, 2024
62017-18 Series VINovember 6, 2017November 6, 2024October 5, 2024October 28, 2024
72017-18 Series VIINovember 13, 2017November 13, 2024October 11, 2024November 4, 2024
82017-18 Series VIIINovember 20, 2017November 20, 2024October 19, 2024November 11, 2024
92017-18 Series IXNovember 27, 2017November 27, 2024October 25, 2024November 18, 2024
102017-18 Series XDecember 4, 2017December 4, 2024November 4, 2024November 25, 2024
112017-18 Series XIDecember 11, 2017December 11, 2024November 11, 2024December 2, 2024
122017-18 Series XIIDecember 18, 2017December 18, 2024November 18, 2024December 9, 2024
132017-18 Series XIIIDecember 26, 2017December 26, 2024November 26, 2024December 16, 2024
142017-18 Series XIVJanuary 1, 2018January 1, 2025November 30, 2024December 23, 2024
152018-19 Series IMay 4, 2018November 4, 2024October 4, 2024October 25, 2024
162018-19 Series IIOctober 23, 2018October 23, 2024September 23, 2024October 14, 2024
172018-19 Series IIINovember 13, 2018November 13, 2024October 11, 2024November 4, 2024
182018-19 Series IVJanuary 1, 2019January 1, 2025November 30, 2024December 23, 2024
192018-19 Series VJanuary 22, 2019January 22, 2025December 21, 2024January 13, 2025
202018-19 Series VIFebruary 12, 2019February 12, 2025January 10, 2025February 3, 2025
212019-20 Series IJune 11, 2019December 11, 2024November 11, 2024December 2, 2024
222019-20 Series IIJuly 16, 2019January 16, 2025December 17, 2024January 6, 2025
232019-20 Series IIIAugust 14, 2019February 14, 2025January 15, 2025February 4, 2025
242019-20 Series IVSeptember 17, 2019March 17, 2025February 15, 2025March 7, 2025
252019-20 Series VOctober 15, 2019October 15, 2024September 14, 2024October 5, 2024
262019-20 Series VIOctober 30, 2019October 30, 2024September 30, 2024October 21, 2024
272019-20 Series VIIDecember 10, 2019December 10, 2024November 8, 2024November 30, 2024
282019-20 Series VIIIJanuary 21, 2020January 21, 2025December 21, 2024January 13, 2025
292019-20 Series IXFebruary 11, 2020February 11, 2025January 10, 2025February 1, 2025
302019-20 Series XMarch 11, 2020March 11, 2025February 7, 2025March 1, 2025

‘’It may, however, be noted that the above-mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holiday/s. Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity,'' said RBI in its statement.

Sovereign Gold Bonds

Launched under the Government Securities Act of 2006, SGB offers investors a systematic option to invest in gold. It caters to investors, including individuals, trusts, charitable institutions, and universities. The bonds allow investments starting from one gram of gold, with individuals allowed a maximum of 4 kg per fiscal year and trusts and similar entities up to 20 kg.

SGBs are issued by the RBI on behalf of the government. These bonds are available in multiples of grams of gold, with the basic unit being 1 gram, and the minimum investment permitted is 1 gram. Investors in sovereign gold bonds receive an annual interest rate of 2.50 per cent. These bonds have a maturity period of eight years, with an option to exit after the fifth year.

Also Read: RBI announces premature redemption price for Sovereign Gold Bonds. Here is how it is calculated

Benefits of investing in SGB


-Investing in SGBs can help you diversify your portfolio.

-Backed by the RBI, these gold bonds boast enhanced credibility.

-They offer an appealing return rate.

-SGBs appreciate in capital as their value increases with the price of gold.

-Additionally, the interest earned on SGBs is exempt from income tax.

 

