Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a calendar for the premature redemption of the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued between May 2017 and March 2020. The central bank plans to process the redemption of 30 SGBs from October 11, 2024, to March 1, 2025.

According to RBI guidelines, SGB holders can request premature redemption of gold bonds after a five-year holding period from the date of the issue. ‘’In terms of the Consolidated Procedural Guidelines on the SGB Scheme issued by the RBI, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds,'' said the central bank.

The central bank has emphasised that investors must adhere to the designated submission periods and note that redemption dates can shift in case of unscheduled holidays. For more details, investors are advised to review the official RBI circular or contact their bond-issuing authorities. Investors can view the redemption calendar here: https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=58564

No. Tranche Issue Date Date of Coupon payment Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct From To 1 2017-18 Series I May 12, 2017 November 12, 2024 October 11, 2024 November 2, 2024 2 2017-18 Series II July 28, 2017 January 28, 2025 December 27, 2024 January 18, 2025 3 2017-18 Series III October 16, 2017 October 16, 2024 September 16, 2024 October 7, 2024 4 2017-18 Series IV October 23, 2017 October 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 October 14, 2024 5 2017-18 Series V October 30, 2017 October 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 21, 2024 6 2017-18 Series VI November 6, 2017 November 6, 2024 October 5, 2024 October 28, 2024 7 2017-18 Series VII November 13, 2017 November 13, 2024 October 11, 2024 November 4, 2024 8 2017-18 Series VIII November 20, 2017 November 20, 2024 October 19, 2024 November 11, 2024 9 2017-18 Series IX November 27, 2017 November 27, 2024 October 25, 2024 November 18, 2024 10 2017-18 Series X December 4, 2017 December 4, 2024 November 4, 2024 November 25, 2024 11 2017-18 Series XI December 11, 2017 December 11, 2024 November 11, 2024 December 2, 2024 12 2017-18 Series XII December 18, 2017 December 18, 2024 November 18, 2024 December 9, 2024 13 2017-18 Series XIII December 26, 2017 December 26, 2024 November 26, 2024 December 16, 2024 14 2017-18 Series XIV January 1, 2018 January 1, 2025 November 30, 2024 December 23, 2024 15 2018-19 Series I May 4, 2018 November 4, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 25, 2024 16 2018-19 Series II October 23, 2018 October 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 October 14, 2024 17 2018-19 Series III November 13, 2018 November 13, 2024 October 11, 2024 November 4, 2024 18 2018-19 Series IV January 1, 2019 January 1, 2025 November 30, 2024 December 23, 2024 19 2018-19 Series V January 22, 2019 January 22, 2025 December 21, 2024 January 13, 2025 20 2018-19 Series VI February 12, 2019 February 12, 2025 January 10, 2025 February 3, 2025 21 2019-20 Series I June 11, 2019 December 11, 2024 November 11, 2024 December 2, 2024 22 2019-20 Series II July 16, 2019 January 16, 2025 December 17, 2024 January 6, 2025 23 2019-20 Series III August 14, 2019 February 14, 2025 January 15, 2025 February 4, 2025 24 2019-20 Series IV September 17, 2019 March 17, 2025 February 15, 2025 March 7, 2025 25 2019-20 Series V October 15, 2019 October 15, 2024 September 14, 2024 October 5, 2024 26 2019-20 Series VI October 30, 2019 October 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 21, 2024 27 2019-20 Series VII December 10, 2019 December 10, 2024 November 8, 2024 November 30, 2024 28 2019-20 Series VIII January 21, 2020 January 21, 2025 December 21, 2024 January 13, 2025 29 2019-20 Series IX February 11, 2020 February 11, 2025 January 10, 2025 February 1, 2025 30 2019-20 Series X March 11, 2020 March 11, 2025 February 7, 2025 March 1, 2025

‘’It may, however, be noted that the above-mentioned dates may undergo a change in case of unscheduled holiday/s. Investors are advised to take note of the period for submission of requests for redemption of SGB, in case they choose to redeem their holdings before maturity,'' said RBI in its statement.

Sovereign Gold Bonds Launched under the Government Securities Act of 2006, SGB offers investors a systematic option to invest in gold. It caters to investors, including individuals, trusts, charitable institutions, and universities. The bonds allow investments starting from one gram of gold, with individuals allowed a maximum of 4 kg per fiscal year and trusts and similar entities up to 20 kg.

SGBs are issued by the RBI on behalf of the government. These bonds are available in multiples of grams of gold, with the basic unit being 1 gram, and the minimum investment permitted is 1 gram. Investors in sovereign gold bonds receive an annual interest rate of 2.50 per cent. These bonds have a maturity period of eight years, with an option to exit after the fifth year.

Benefits of investing in SGB -Investing in SGBs can help you diversify your portfolio.

-Backed by the RBI, these gold bonds boast enhanced credibility.

-They offer an appealing return rate.

-SGBs appreciate in capital as their value increases with the price of gold.