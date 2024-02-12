Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Series IV opens — a look at historical returns
The Reserve Bank of India has announced the availability of the next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme from 12th to 16th February, with an issue price of ₹6,263 per gram. Here's a look at historical returns
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They offer a convenient and secure way to invest in gold without physically owning it. Investors pay the issue price in cash and bonds will be redeemed in cash upon maturity. The Reserve Bank of India issues these bonds on behalf of the government.