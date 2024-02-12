Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Series IV opens — a look at historical returns
MintGenie

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Series IV opens — a look at historical returns

Deepika Chelani

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the availability of the next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme from 12th to 16th February, with an issue price of 6,263 per gram. Here's a look at historical returns

The issue price of the Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Series IV is 6,263. For online payments, 50 will be deducted, bringing the issue price to 6,213.

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They offer a convenient and secure way to invest in gold without physically owning it. Investors pay the issue price in cash and bonds will be redeemed in cash upon maturity. The Reserve Bank of India issues these bonds on behalf of the government.

Investors are protected as they will receive the market value of gold at the time of redemption, guaranteeing the value of their initial investment. SGBs provide a superior alternative to physical gold ownership.

SGB Series IV FY24 opens today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will be available for subscription from 12th to 16th February. The issue price is set at 6,263 per gram. This offering, known as the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 - Series IV, allows investors to subscribe during the mentioned dates.Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: New series opens for subscription at 6,263/gm; apply online for discount

Historical performance of Sovereign Gold Bonds

Here is the price history of the SGB for the financial year 2023-24

Series

Month (2023)

NSE Ticker

Price/gm

2023-24 Series IV

February

SGBFEB32IV

6,263

2023-24 Series III

December

SGBDEC31III

6,199

2023-24 Series II

September

SGBSEP31II

5,923

2023-24 Series I

June

SGBJUN31I

5,926

Price history of SGB for the financial year 2022-23

Series

Month (2022)

NSE Ticker

Price/gm

Series IV

March

SGBMAR31IV

5,611

Series III

December

SGBDE30III

5,409

Series II

August

SGBAUG30

5,197

Series I

June

SGBJUN30

5,091

Price history of SGB for the financial year 2021-22

Series

Month (2021)

NSE Ticker

Price/gm

Series X

March

SGBMAR30X

5,109

Series IX

January

SGBJAN30IX

4,786

Series VIII

December

SGBD29VIII

4,791

Series VII

November

SGBNV29VII

4,761

Series VI

September

SGBSEP29VI

4,732

Series V

August 

SGBAUG29V

4,790

Series IV

July

SGBJUL29IV

4,807

Series III

June

SGBJU29III

4,889

Series II

May

SGBJUN29II

4,842

Series I

May

SGBMAY29I

4,777

Also Read: Your Questions Answered: What is the difference between SGBs and gold mutual funds?Investing in gold, whether through SGBs or other forms, involves the risk of potential losses if the market price of gold decreases. It's important to understand that this risk applies to all gold investments and is not specific to SGBs.

However, it's worth noting that the RBI provides assurance that investors will not incur losses in terms of the quantity of gold allocated to them. This guarantee ensures that the investor's initial investment in terms of gold remains safeguarded.

Here's your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint.
