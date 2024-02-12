Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They offer a convenient and secure way to invest in gold without physically owning it. Investors pay the issue price in cash and bonds will be redeemed in cash upon maturity. The Reserve Bank of India issues these bonds on behalf of the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors are protected as they will receive the market value of gold at the time of redemption, guaranteeing the value of their initial investment. SGBs provide a superior alternative to physical gold ownership.

SGB Series IV FY24 opens today The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will be available for subscription from 12th to 16th February. The issue price is set at ₹6,263 per gram. This offering, known as the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 - Series IV, allows investors to subscribe during the mentioned dates.Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: New series opens for subscription at ₹6,263/gm; apply online for discount {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Historical performance of Sovereign Gold Bonds Here is the price history of the SGB for the financial year 2023-24

Series Month (2023) NSE Ticker Price/gm 2023-24 Series IV February SGBFEB32IV ₹6,263 2023-24 Series III December SGBDEC31III ₹6,199 2023-24 Series II September SGBSEP31II ₹5,923 2023-24 Series I June SGBJUN31I ₹5,926

Price history of SGB for the financial year 2022-23

Series Month (2022) NSE Ticker Price/gm Series IV March SGBMAR31IV ₹5,611 Series III December SGBDE30III ₹5,409 Series II August SGBAUG30 ₹5,197 Series I June SGBJUN30 ₹5,091

Price history of SGB for the financial year 2021-22 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Series Month (2021) NSE Ticker Price/gm Series X March SGBMAR30X ₹5,109 Series IX January SGBJAN30IX ₹4,786 Series VIII December SGBD29VIII ₹4,791 Series VII November SGBNV29VII ₹4,761 Series VI September SGBSEP29VI ₹4,732 Series V August SGBAUG29V ₹4,790 Series IV July SGBJUL29IV ₹4,807 Series III June SGBJU29III ₹4,889 Series II May SGBJUN29II ₹4,842 Series I May SGBMAY29I ₹4,777

Also Read: Your Questions Answered: What is the difference between SGBs and gold mutual funds?Investing in gold, whether through SGBs or other forms, involves the risk of potential losses if the market price of gold decreases. It's important to understand that this risk applies to all gold investments and is not specific to SGBs.

However, it's worth noting that the RBI provides assurance that investors will not incur losses in terms of the quantity of gold allocated to them. This guarantee ensures that the investor's initial investment in terms of gold remains safeguarded.

