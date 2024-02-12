Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They offer a convenient and secure way to invest in gold without physically owning it. Investors pay the issue price in cash and bonds will be redeemed in cash upon maturity. The Reserve Bank of India issues these bonds on behalf of the government.
Investors are protected as they will receive the market value of gold at the time of redemption, guaranteeing the value of their initial investment. SGBs provide a superior alternative to physical gold ownership.
SGB Series IV FY24 opens today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will be available for subscription from 12th to 16th February. The issue price is set at ₹6,263 per gram. This offering, known as the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 - Series IV, allows investors to subscribe during the mentioned dates.Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24: New series opens for subscription at ₹6,263/gm; apply online for discount
Historical performance of Sovereign Gold Bonds
Here is the price history of the SGB for the financial year 2023-24
Series
Month (2023)
NSE Ticker
Price/gm
2023-24 Series IV
February
SGBFEB32IV
₹6,263
2023-24 Series III
December
SGBDEC31III
₹6,199
2023-24 Series II
September
SGBSEP31II
₹5,923
2023-24 Series I
June
SGBJUN31I
₹5,926
Price history of SGB for the financial year 2022-23
Series
Month (2022)
NSE Ticker
Price/gm
Series IV
March
SGBMAR31IV
₹5,611
Series III
December
SGBDE30III
₹5,409
Series II
August
SGBAUG30
₹5,197
Series I
June
SGBJUN30
₹5,091
Price history of SGB for the financial year 2021-22
Series
Month (2021)
NSE Ticker
Price/gm
Series X
March
SGBMAR30X
₹5,109
Series IX
January
SGBJAN30IX
₹4,786
Series VIII
December
SGBD29VIII
₹4,791
Series VII
November
SGBNV29VII
₹4,761
Series VI
September
SGBSEP29VI
₹4,732
Series V
August
SGBAUG29V
₹4,790
Series IV
July
SGBJUL29IV
₹4,807
Series III
June
SGBJU29III
₹4,889
Series II
May
SGBJUN29II
₹4,842
Series I
May
SGBMAY29I
₹4,777
Also Read: Your Questions Answered: What is the difference between SGBs and gold mutual funds?Investing in gold, whether through SGBs or other forms, involves the risk of potential losses if the market price of gold decreases. It's important to understand that this risk applies to all gold investments and is not specific to SGBs.
However, it's worth noting that the RBI provides assurance that investors will not incur losses in terms of the quantity of gold allocated to them. This guarantee ensures that the investor's initial investment in terms of gold remains safeguarded.
