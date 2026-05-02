Sovereign Gold Bonds: RBI announces redemption price for 2018 series payable on 4 May; here's how much you gain

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced price for final redemption of its Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2018-19 Series-I for investors due on Monday, 4 May, according to a release from the central bank.
This is for the SGB 2018 19 Series-I-Issue dated 13 April 2018, repayable on the expiration of eight years from the date of issue and with final redemption date of May 04, 2026, the release added.
According to the release, the redemption price of the SGB will be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption (28, 29 and 30 April 2026).
Accordingly, price for final redemption due on 4 May shall be ₹14,901 per unit of SGB ( ₹Fourteen Thousand Nine Hundred and One per unit of SGB), as published by the India Bullion and Jeweller's Association Ltd (IBJA), it added.
Investors who opted for the gold bond stand to gain nearly 386% increase at ₹14,901/unit, against the issue purchase price of ₹3,114/unit.
For investors who purchased the SGBs online, there was a ₹50 discount at time of issuance, pricing it at ₹3,064, when this is factored into the equation. An investment of ₹1 lakh at time of issue will grow to around ₹4.8 lakh on redemption.
Further, the SGB also earned investors 2.5% annual interest for the holding period. This amount has been credited directly to investor accounts. The final interest and principal amount will be made at maturity.
Sovereign Gold Bonds issued by the banking regulator are usually payable at their date of expiration, which is eight years from issue date.
However, as per government rules on the SGB scheme, “premature redemption of gold bonds may be permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue, on the date on which interest is payable”.
SGB taxation after 1st April 2026 (Budget 2026): Capital gains on redemption are exempt only for original subscribers who hold SGB till maturity.
LTCG on SGB: Gains from SGBs held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5%.
STCG on SGB: Gains from SGBs held up to 12 months are taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate.
Secondary market SGB taxation: SGBs bought from the secondary market are not eligible for capital gains exemption on redemption.
Interest income: Interest earned on the SGBs is also taxable as per slab rate.
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold, issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. An alternative to physical gold, they give investors the benefit of capital appreciation backed by government security and without extra charges attached to traditional gold holdings.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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