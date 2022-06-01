Buying gold is an age old tradition in India. The love for the yellow metal has refused to ebb for generations. Many investors now prefer to invest in paper or digital gold over physical one. The reason is primarily safety and convenience. Even the taxation rules are different for different modes of investing in gold.

Gold investments are classified into physical gold, digital gold and paper gold. Jewellery, bars and coins come under the category of physical gold. Digital gold includes gold purchased through mobile wallets.

Paper gold includes Gold ETFs, Gold Mutual Funds and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs).

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear explained the taxation rules on paper gold.

How your paper gold is taxed

Tax on Gold ETFs and Gold Mutual Funds

Gold ETFs and Gold Mutual Funds are taxed similarly to physical gold.

Tax on Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)

SGBs have different taxation rules. Investors receive interest of 2.5% per annum from SGBs, which is added to the investor's taxable income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab. SGBs have a maturity period of eight years. The capital gains one makes from SGBs, if held till maturity, are tax-free.

However, investors can prematurely redeem SGBs after five years. If you redeem SGBs between five to eight years, the gains are considered long-term capital gains. It is taxed at 20.8% (including cess) with the indexation benefit.

Investors can buy and sell Sovereign Gold Bonds over the stock exchange. If SGBs are sold before three years, the capital gains are added to the investor's income and taxed based on the applicable income tax slab. Moreover, the capital gains earned by investors on selling SGBs over the stock exchange after three years are long-term and taxed at 20% with indexation benefit.

Tax on physical gold

If one sells physical gold after a holding period of 36 months, the capital gains are called long term capital gains (LTCG). It is taxed at 20.8 per cent (including cess) with the indexation benefit.