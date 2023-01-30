Sovereign green bonds: Know the risks and rewards

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently auctioned its maiden sovereign green bonds worth ₹8,000 crore. These comprised sovereign green bonds 2028 and sovereign green bonds 2033 with a cut-off yield of 7.10% and 7.29%, respectively, a few basis points lower than the G-sec of the same tenure. The second tranche of the auction will be held on 9 February. The proceeds will be invested in environment-friendly projects like solar, wind, small hydro power projects, etc. Five percent of the total amount of bonds will be made available to retail investors. Let us understand the green bonds and risks associated with investing in them.