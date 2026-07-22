SpaceX crashes 40% from peak, but Elon Musk insists it will be ‘worth more than Earth’; Should you buy, now?

SpaceX has erased almost $1 trillion in stock market value in five weeks, yet Elon Musk continues to say, if goals are met, the company “will be worth more than Earth.” But is it really safe to bet on SpaceX right now?
SpaceX's blockbuster IPO was priced at $135 a share on June 11, raising $85.7 billion in the biggest public offering ever. The stock got off to a flying start, closing its first trading day on June 12 at $160.95. The rally continued over the next few sessions, with shares hitting an intraday record of $225.64 on June 16, briefly lifting the company's market value above $2 trillion.
From then on, SpaceX shares started going downhill. In seven consecutive trading sessions through July 20, it lost 21% to end at $119. The stock rebounded on Tuesday, rising as much as 7%, but the gains faded later in the session, with the stock finishing the day at $123.54.
However, retail investors who bought the shares at the $135 IPO price are down about 10% now. Those who bought four days later, at the June 16 peak of $225.64, are down around 40%.
Speaking about the stock movement, Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, had told LiveMint earlier, “The thing to keep in mind is that SPCX is barely a few weeks old as a listed stock, so what we're watching right now is price discovery happening in real time.”
“The signal here isn't that something's broken. It's when most of the value lies in the future that it's going to swing. If you can't sit through a 20% drawdown without flinching, the position was probably too big to start with.”
Despite the slump, Wall Street remains largely upbeat on the stock. More than 80% of analysts tracked by Bloomberg rate the company a buy equivalent, and their average price target of about $238 implies roughly 78% upside from current levels.
But as per experts, the stock is still expensive. Even after the recent drop, SpaceX was still valued at 49 times its expected revenue in mid-July. That's much lower than the nearly 140 times revenue investors were willing to pay during the stock's first few days of trading.
Morningstar put SpaceX’s fair value at $780 billion before the IPO even priced. The market is still paying about double this number.
But there's a chance the stock rebounds from here if the company's results impress investors on August 4.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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