SpaceX’s $1.75 trillion valuation sparks concerns: Is Elon Musk’s IPO priced too high? Should investors be cautious?

SpaceX plans to go public, targeting a $75 billion IPO and a valuation of $1.75 trillion. Elon Musk will maintain significant control post-IPO, raising concerns over corporate governance and valuation risks. The filing reveals $18.7 billion revenue in 2025, driven mainly by Starlink's growth.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated21 May 2026, 09:08 AM IST
SpaceX Files for IPO, Aiming to Raise $75 Billion and Valuation of $1.75 Trillion
SpaceX Files for IPO, Aiming to Raise $75 Billion and Valuation of $1.75 Trillion(AFP)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has filed plans to go public in what could become the biggest IPO ever. The company aims to raise as much as $75 billion from investors, a move that could further strengthen Musk’s influence in the tech and space industries.

After the IPO, Musk would be the CEO, CTO, and Chairman of the Board, the filing revealed.

US media reports say SpaceX is hoping to raise $75 billion and win a valuation of as much as $1.75 trillion when it begins trading as early as next month.

Understandably, there is a massive retail interest in the IPO. Spacex has a huge contribution toward reshaping the economics of orbital launch. It also folded in AI business xAI in a mostly stock-based deal in February. The company has also partnered with Tesla on a chip-making project called Terafab. The combined story – powerful satellite internet business paired with big AI ambitions – makes this a rare and attractive story for investors.

But there is a long list of reasons to slow down before clicking 'buy', a Motley Fool report says

Want to invest in the IPO - Here's what you need to know

What are the risk associated with it?

  • SpaceX’s massive valuation is the biggest concern for the investors! Motley Fool says, ‘the reported $1.75 trillion, the company could be valued at nearly 100 times its revenue’. Even if revenue grows strongly in 2026, the valuation indicates that investors will be betting on the fact that ‘almost everything will be going right for the company -- for years.’
  • Corporate governance is also a cause of worry. SpaceX is reportedly planning a share structure that gives insiders extra voting rights, allowing CEO Elon Musk to control about 80% of voting power while owning roughly 43% of the company. This means public investors would own shares but have very little say in company decisions.

Also Read | What would Jefferson and Madison make of Musk and Altman?
  • Failed launchesis another major concern for investors.The next-generation rocket is a key part of SpaceX’s future launch and Starlink business plans. However, it completed only five flights in 2025, far below the company’s target of 25 launches.

What the filing reveals about the company:

The filing of the S-1 prospectus — a document companies must submit to the SEC before going public — provides investors a first detailed look at SpaceX’s finances, risks and business plans, marking the first major public financial disclosure in the company’s 24-year history.

  • The company generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025 and posted an operating loss of $2.6 billion as it poured money into next-generation rocket development and artificial intelligence.
  • SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet business is the clear financial engine of the company, generating $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, up nearly 50 percent year-on-year.
  • The AI segment, which includes xAI and the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), recorded $3.2 billion in revenue for the full year 2025 but posted an operating loss of $6.4 billion as the company raced to build out AI training data centers.

Also Read | AI battle: Altman beat Musk in court but OpenAI could lose Wall Street
  • Capital expenditure for the segment alone reached $12.7 billion in 2025 and $7.7 billion in just the first quarter of 2026 -- reflecting huge spending needed to compete with AI giants like Google, Meta and Amazon.
  • SpaceX also revealed that it signed a deal to lease unused space at its COLOSSUS and COLOSSUS II data centers to AI startup Anthropic for $1.25 billion a month until May 2029.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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