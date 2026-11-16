SPARSH pensioners: How NRIs and defence family pensioners can submit life certificates without visiting India

Defence pensioners and family pensioners receiving their payments through the System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA), or SPARSH, can submit manual life certificates attested by authorised bank officials. The clarification is particularly relevant for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) pensioners and family pensioners living overseas, who may otherwise face difficulties completing their annual pension identification requirements.

The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), through Circular No. 685 dated February 9, 2026, has reiterated the rules for accepting manual life certificates signed by authorised bank officials. It also clarifies that certificates issued by authorised foreign branches of Indian banks can be accepted for NRI pensioners, subject to prescribed conditions.

The clarification is important because pensioners living abroad may not always be able to visit Indian authorities or complete physical verification in India to ensure continuity of their pension.

Who can attest a manual life certificate for SPARSH pensioners? Under Para 69(xy) of the Defence Pension Payment Instructions (DPPI), 2013, an officer of a bank included in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, is authorised to attest the life certificate of a pensioner drawing pension through that bank.

This means eligible defence pensioners can obtain a manual life certificate signed by an authorised bank official instead of relying only on digital life certificate submission.

The provision also extends to NRI pensioners. Under Para 72.4(iv) of DPPI 2013, they can submit a life certificate issued by an authorised official of an Indian public sector bank attached to a branch in the country where the pensioner resides.

These provisions are based on instructions issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) through a letter dated March 22, 2023.

The February 2026 circular reiterates that the concerned authorities must follow these provisions while issuing and accepting life certificates.

What changes for NRI defence pensioners and family pensioners? For pensioners settled abroad, obtaining a life certificate can involve additional procedural requirements.

Before SPARSH was implemented, NRI pensioners and family pensioners were exempted from personally appearing before the Pension Disbursing Authority (PDA). However, they had to obtain an identification certificate from the Indian Embassy or Mission in their country of residence.

This required the pensioner to appear personally and provide documents such as a marriage certificate, passport and Pension Payment Order (PPO).

The latest clarification recognises manual life certificates issued by authorised officials of Indian banks' foreign branches. However, the foreign branch must be authorised on the RBI's e-Kuber portal.

This is particularly useful for NRI defence pensioners and family pensioners who can access an eligible Indian bank branch in their country of residence.

The clarification does not mean that certificates issued by any foreign bank or any bank employee will automatically be accepted. The prescribed authorisation requirements continue to apply.

How can NRI pensioners submit their life certificates? NRI and Nepal-domiciled Gorkha pensioners receiving their pension through SPARSH have a dedicated email facility for annual identification and other pension-related services.

The Defence Accounts Department had introduced a dedicated email address, sparshnri.dad@gov.in, through its October 9, 2024 instructions.

Pensioners can use this facility to submit their annual life certificates and seek assistance with other SPARSH services.

The life certificate must be signed and stamped by an authorised official in the country where the pensioner resides. The prescribed list includes:

Officials of the Indian Embassy, High Commission or Mission abroad.

Consular officials of Indian consulates.

Officers of Indian public sector banks attached to branches in that country.

A Notary Public.

Officers of pension-paying offices functioning under the aegis of IE Nepal, where applicable. Pensioners must ensure that the certificate is complete, legible and properly signed and stamped. Incomplete certificates or those issued by unauthorised persons may not be accepted.

Importantly, SPARSH allows NRI and Nepal-domiciled Gorkha pensioners to submit their life certificates at any time during the year. The certificate remains valid for 12 months from the last certificate or identification date recorded in SPARSH. This can help pensioners avoid the rush associated with November submissions.

Why submitting a life certificate on time matters A life certificate is an essential requirement for pensioners to establish that they are alive and remain eligible to receive their pension. Failure to complete the prescribed annual identification can affect the continuation of pension payments.

For defence pensioners, SPARSH provides both digital and manual life certificate facilities. Pensioners can use Aadhaar-based digital authentication or submit a manual life certificate signed by an authorised signatory.

The government has also expanded assistance through SPARSH service centres, Common Service Centres and partner banks to make life certificate submission easier.

According to a November 2026 Press Information Bureau update, the Defence Accounts Department has mobilised 194 SPARSH Service Centres and 4.63 lakh Common Service Centres to assist pensioners with digital life certificates and other SPARSH services.