With the Covid-19 virus affecting the world and countries across the globe resorting to lockdown to contain the pandemic, investment is something that you need to secure your future. And, if you are still wary of stepping out of your house to stay safe, online bank fixed deposits (FDs) are here to opt for. Aligned to the ‘new normal’ of social distancing and contactless transactions, some banks provide complete contactless FD schemes, which ensures elimination of the need for physical contact. Here are the special contactless FD schemes offered by Axis Bank, DCB Bank

Axis Bank Express FD

Axis Bank’s ‘Express FD’ is a digital fixed deposit (FD) product that allows a customer to open an FD account in three minutes through the digital mode without opening a savings account with the bank. ‘Express FD’ offers attractive interest rates, zero issuance fees and no penalty on pre-mature withdrawal of up to 25% of the amount, the bank said. A customer can open an Express FD account by investing a minimum ₹5,000 up to ₹90,000, for a tenure of 6 to 12 months, so the rate of interest is 5% to 5.8%. The funds can be deposited in Express FD account through net-banking, debit card or via UPI.

DCB Zippi online fixed deposit

The DCB Zippi online fixed deposit facility is contact-less and touch-less, which means anyone can open a Zippi FD online from the comfort and convenience their home. . The online experience is friendly and simple. The FD offers attractive interest rates, choose between regular DCB Zippi online FD or opt for the benefit of free life insurance with DCB Zippi Online Suraksha Fixed Deposit.

“The DCB Zippi has a strong technology framework that ensures a contact-less and touch-less interface between the bank and the depositor, thereby enhancing customer experience. DCB Zippi is ideal and practical for investment, more so with Covid-19 measures in force, this requires no visit to any bank branch at all. The customer can make the deposit and manage the Zippi Online FD from home or office," Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail and SME Banking, DCB Bank, said

One can invest from ₹10,000 to ₹5 lakh in DCB Zippi Fixed Deposit for a tenure ranging from 30 days to 5 years. The interest rate payable for the DCB Zippi FD varies with the duration. The interest rate for a three-year fixed deposit is 7.35% per annum*(as on 3rd June 2020).





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated