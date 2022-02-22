HDFC Bank’s special FD scheme for senior citizens, known as HDFC Senior Citizen Care bank offers a 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. “An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’22," the bank mentioned on its site.

