Special FDs or high interest savings account: What's better for senior citizen?

Interest rates in India are around a decade low. This has resulted in a tough situation for people, especially senior citizens, who generally park their retirement corpus on fixed income instruments such as fixed deposits (FDs). They face reinvestment risk as they may have to park their money in FDs offering lower rates when they come up for renewal. To provide alternative to such senior citizens, some of the banks have launched special fixed deposits which offer 30-80 basis points higher than normal fixed deposit rates.