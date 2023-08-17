Special fixed deposit: SBI extends Amrit Kalash FD scheme till this date. Interest rate, other details here1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST
SBI extends the deadline for the Amrit Kalash FD scheme to December 31, 2023. Interest rates range from 7.1% to 7.6%
SBI extends Amrit Kalash FD scheme: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the validity of the Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Now, you can book term deposits offering more than 7% interest rate till December 31, 2023. Originally launched on 15 February, SBI's Amrit Kalash deposit has been granted multiple deadline extensions. SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme comes with a special tenor of 400 days