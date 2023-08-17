SBI extends Amrit Kalash FD scheme: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the validity of the Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Now, you can book term deposits offering more than 7% interest rate till December 31, 2023. Originally launched on 15 February, SBI's Amrit Kalash deposit has been granted multiple deadline extensions. SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme comes with a special tenor of 400 days

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme interest rate

The interest rate for this 400-day term deposit, according to the SBI website, is 7.1% for regular customers and 7.6% for elderly individuals.

SBI Amrit Kalash FD: Payment of Interest

i) Term Deposits – At monthly/ quarterly/halfyearly intervals

Special Term Deposits- On maturity

ii) Interest, net of TDS, shall be credited to Customer’s Account

SBI fixed deposit latest interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits.

7 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 179 days - 4.5%

180 days to 210 days - 5.25%

211 days to less than 1 year - 5.75%

1 year to less than 2 years - 6.8%

2 years to less than 3 years - 7.00%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.5%

5 years and up to 10 years - 6.5%

400 days (Special Scheme i.e. “ Amrit Kalash") 7.10

State Bank of India (SBI) has emerged as India's most profitable company during the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), replacing Reliance Industries, according to data from Capitaline Databases. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) stood third , and was followed by HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The public sector bank reported a net profit of ₹18,736 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The bank commands a market capitalisation of ₹5,12,451.22 crore. Reliance Industries reported a net profit of ₹18,258 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate declared a dividend for the first time since May 2022.

