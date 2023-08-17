SBI extends Amrit Kalash FD scheme: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the validity of the Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Now, you can book term deposits offering more than 7% interest rate till December 31, 2023. Originally launched on 15 February, SBI's Amrit Kalash deposit has been granted multiple deadline extensions. SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme comes with a special tenor of 400 days

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}