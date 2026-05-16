Special vs regular FDs: Key differences and which one you should choose

Fixed deposits (FDs) is a widely preferred investment option for risk-averse investors in India, offering assured returns and capital safety. Banks offer different types of fixed deposit schemes, including regular FDs, while some also introduce special fixed deposit schemes with limited-period offers. Each variant comes with its own interest rates, tenure options, and benefits.
As of May 2026, FD rates (offered by public and private lenders, NBFCs, small finance banks) range between 2.50% to 8.30% per annum for general depositors and up to 8.80% for senior citizens. Simple interest applies to deposits shorter than 6 months and everything above that tenure compounds quarterly.
While regular FDs follow standard interest rates across common tenures, special FDs are often launched for limited periods with slightly higher rates to attract investors. Here are the features of both types of FDs and what may be a suitable pick for your financial goals:
Apart from regular fixed deposits, many lenders are now launching special FD schemes with unique tenures and comparatively higher interest rates. These deposits are typically available for a limited period and are designed to offer better returns than conventional FDs of similar maturity.
Here are some options of special FDs available for investors, along with their interest rates and tenure:
Unlike special FDs that come with fixed and often non-standard maturities, regular FDs allow investors to choose tenures ranging from a few days to up to 10 years, depending on the bank or financial institution.
Interest rates on regular FDs vary across banks, small finance banks, and NBFCs, with NBFCs and smaller lenders often offering comparatively higher returns to attract deposits, though major lenders are generally considered safer.
Regular FDs also provide features such as premature withdrawal, loan-against-deposit facilities, periodic interest payout options (non-cumulative FDs), and higher rates for senior citizens, making them an attractive option for those who need flexibility along with assured returns.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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