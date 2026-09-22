Specialised Investment Funds: Quant leads six-month returns at over 34%; how other equity and hybrid strategies fared

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are a relatively new investment category in India, with the first scheme launched in October 2025. With a minimum investment requirement of ₹10 lakh, SIFs can use strategies such as long-short investing, tactical asset allocation, derivatives, and hedging.

According to the latest SIF360 report, the SIF industry had total assets under management (AUM) of ₹31,175 crore across 33 funds offered by 17 asset management companies (AMCs) as of 31 August 2026.

A SIF is an investment fund, while a strategy describes how that fund will invest the money. An AMC can offer multiple SIFs or strategies, each following a different investment approach.

Here is a look at how different SIF strategies have performed.

What are the different investment strategies under SIFs? There are seven SIF investment strategies across equity, debt, and hybrid categories. However, there are currently no debt SIFs in the market.

View full Image View full Image Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360

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Which SIFs have delivered the highest six-month returns?

AMC SIF Broader Strategy Strategy Strategy type Risk profile 6-month returns Quant Mutual Fund qsif Hybrid Long Short Quant multi-factor + short overlay BAF/BAF+ Balanced 34.78% Quant Mutual Fund qsif Equity Ex-top 100 Long Short Quant + derivatives Mid & Small Cap Aggressive 32.49% Quant Mutual Fund qsif Equity Long Short Momentum + Mean Reversion Flexi Cap Aggressive 22.59% ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund iSIF Equity Ex-top 100 Long Short Mid/Small Cap + short overlay Mid & Small Cap Aggressive 12.33% ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund iSIF Hybrid Long Short Dynamic hedging BAF/BAF+ Balanced 12.17% *Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

Among SIFs with six-month performance data, Quant Mutual Fund’s qsif strategies occupied the top three positions.

Its hybrid long-short strategy, which uses a quant multi-factor approach with a short overlay, delivered a six-month return of 34.78%.

How did equity SIFs perform in the last one month? Many SIF strategies were launched only recently, so they do not yet have a six-month track record. As a result, looking at one-month returns gives a better picture.

AMC SIF Strategy Strategy type Risk profile 1-month return 360 ONE Asset Dyna Mid/Small Cap Alpha Mid & Small Cap Aggressive 9.45% Quant Mutual Fund qsif Quant + derivatives Mid & Small Cap Aggressive 5.60% Invesco Mutual Fund Summit Bottom-up Long-Short Flexi Cap Aggressive 5.56% ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund iSIF Nifty 500 Long-Short Flexi Cap Aggressive 5.33% Edelweiss Mutual Fund Altiva Mid & Small Cap Long-Short Mid & Small Cap Aggressive 3.34% *Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

Among the equity-oriented SIFs, 360 ONE Asset’s Dyna strategy, which follows a mid & small cap alpha approach, delivered the highest one-month return at 9.45%.

AMC SIF Strategy Strategy type Risk profile 1-month return The Wealth Company Mutual Fund WSIF Long-biased Multi-cap Flexi Cap Aggressive -0.42% Union Mutual Fund Arthaya Active Multi-cap Long-Short Flexi Cap Aggressive -0.26% 360 ONE Asset Dyna Dynamic allocation + tactical shorts Flexi Cap Aggressive -0.18% *Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

According to the report, only three of the equity SIFs recorded negative one-month returns. The Wealth Company Mutual Fund’s WSIF fell the most.

How did hybrid SIFs perform in the last one month?

AMC SIF Strategy Strategy type Risk profile 1-month return Quant Mutual Fund qsif Quant Tactical Allocation BAF/BAF+ Balanced 4.66% Aditya Birla Capital AMC Apex ESFM + Multi strategy Arbitrage+/ESF Balanced 3.41% ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund iSIF Dynamic hedging BAF/BAF+ Balanced 3.18% ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund iSIF Multi-Asset Allocation ESF+ Conservative 2.03% Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Infinity Interval Hybrid Arbitrage+/ESF Conservative 1.80% *Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

BAF/BAF+ refers to Balanced Advantage Fund/Balanced Advantage Fund Plus, where the strategy can dynamically adjust its equity and debt exposure. ESF refers to Equity Savings Fund, while ESF+ denotes the corresponding enhanced strategy classification.

Quant Mutual Fund’s qsif, which follows a quantitative tactical allocation strategy, delivered the highest return at 4.66%. Unlike the equity SIFs, none of the hybrid SIFs recorded a negative one-month return.