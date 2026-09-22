Specialised Investment Funds: Quant leads six-month returns at over 34%; how other equity and hybrid strategies fared

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are gaining traction, with some strategies delivering strong returns despite the category being relatively new. Quant Mutual Fund’s qsif led the six-month return chart with a 34.78% gain, while equity-oriented SIFs posted mixed one-month returns. 

Sheetal Goel
Updated22 Sep 2026, 09:03 PM IST
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Specialized Investment Funds: Quant leads six-month returns at over 34%; how other equity and hybrid strategies fared. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Specialized Investment Funds: Quant leads six-month returns at over 34%; how other equity and hybrid strategies fared. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are a relatively new investment category in India, with the first scheme launched in October 2025. With a minimum investment requirement of 10 lakh, SIFs can use strategies such as long-short investing, tactical asset allocation, derivatives, and hedging.

According to the latest SIF360 report, the SIF industry had total assets under management (AUM) of 31,175 crore across 33 funds offered by 17 asset management companies (AMCs) as of 31 August 2026.

A SIF is an investment fund, while a strategy describes how that fund will invest the money. An AMC can offer multiple SIFs or strategies, each following a different investment approach.

Here is a look at how different SIF strategies have performed.

What are the different investment strategies under SIFs?

There are seven SIF investment strategies across equity, debt, and hybrid categories. However, there are currently no debt SIFs in the market.

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Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360
Also Read | SIF AUM grows over fivefold in six months: Should you look beyond mutual funds

Which SIFs have delivered the highest six-month returns?

AMCSIFBroader StrategyStrategyStrategy typeRisk profile6-month returns
Quant Mutual FundqsifHybrid Long ShortQuant multi-factor + short overlayBAF/BAF+Balanced34.78%
Quant Mutual FundqsifEquity Ex-top 100 Long ShortQuant + derivativesMid & Small CapAggressive32.49%
Quant Mutual FundqsifEquity Long ShortMomentum + Mean ReversionFlexi CapAggressive22.59%
ICICI Prudential Mutual FundiSIFEquity Ex-top 100 Long ShortMid/Small Cap + short overlayMid & Small CapAggressive12.33%
ICICI Prudential Mutual FundiSIFHybrid Long ShortDynamic hedgingBAF/BAF+Balanced12.17%

*Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

Among SIFs with six-month performance data, Quant Mutual Fund’s qsif strategies occupied the top three positions.

Its hybrid long-short strategy, which uses a quant multi-factor approach with a short overlay, delivered a six-month return of 34.78%.

How did equity SIFs perform in the last one month?

Many SIF strategies were launched only recently, so they do not yet have a six-month track record. As a result, looking at one-month returns gives a better picture.

AMCSIFStrategyStrategy typeRisk profile1-month return
360 ONE AssetDynaMid/Small Cap AlphaMid & Small CapAggressive9.45%
Quant Mutual FundqsifQuant + derivativesMid & Small CapAggressive5.60%
Invesco Mutual FundSummitBottom-up Long-ShortFlexi CapAggressive5.56%
ICICI Prudential Mutual FundiSIFNifty 500 Long-ShortFlexi CapAggressive5.33%
Edelweiss Mutual FundAltivaMid & Small Cap Long-ShortMid & Small CapAggressive3.34%

*Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

Among the equity-oriented SIFs, 360 ONE Asset’s Dyna strategy, which follows a mid & small cap alpha approach, delivered the highest one-month return at 9.45%.

AMCSIFStrategyStrategy typeRisk profile1-month return
The Wealth Company Mutual FundWSIFLong-biased Multi-capFlexi CapAggressive-0.42%
Union Mutual FundArthayaActive Multi-cap Long-ShortFlexi CapAggressive-0.26%
360 ONE AssetDynaDynamic allocation + tactical shortsFlexi CapAggressive-0.18%

*Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

According to the report, only three of the equity SIFs recorded negative one-month returns. The Wealth Company Mutual Fund’s WSIF fell the most.

Also Read | SIF minimum investment rule: How is your ₹10 lakh threshold calculated?

How did hybrid SIFs perform in the last one month?

AMCSIFStrategyStrategy typeRisk profile1-month return
Quant Mutual FundqsifQuant Tactical AllocationBAF/BAF+Balanced4.66%
Aditya Birla Capital AMCApexESFM + Multi strategyArbitrage+/ESFBalanced3.41%
ICICI Prudential Mutual FundiSIFDynamic hedgingBAF/BAF+Balanced3.18%
ICICI Prudential Mutual FundiSIFMulti-Asset AllocationESF+Conservative2.03%
Kotak Mahindra Mutual FundInfinityInterval HybridArbitrage+/ESFConservative1.80%

*Source: SIF Intelligence Report - SIF360; Returns as of 28 August 2026

BAF/BAF+ refers to Balanced Advantage Fund/Balanced Advantage Fund Plus, where the strategy can dynamically adjust its equity and debt exposure. ESF refers to Equity Savings Fund, while ESF+ denotes the corresponding enhanced strategy classification.

Quant Mutual Fund’s qsif, which follows a quantitative tactical allocation strategy, delivered the highest return at 4.66%. Unlike the equity SIFs, none of the hybrid SIFs recorded a negative one-month return.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Investment StrategiesAsset Management CompaniesInvestment FundMutual Fund
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