Are loans available for home renovation?
Specialized home loans, including renovation, construction, extension, balance transfer, and top-up loans, cater to specific purposes and have different eligibility criteria and terms from regular home loans. It's important to research and compare multiple lenders before choosing a product.
Are there any home loan products available for specific purposes, such as home renovation or construction, and how do they differ from regular home loans?
