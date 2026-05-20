SIFs at seven months: baby steps now, broader risk canvas ahead

Joydeep Sen
3 min read20 May 2026, 02:45 PM IST
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Specialized investment funds (SIFs) offer advantages between mutual funds and portfolio management services.
Summary
Launched as a bridge between mutual funds and PMS, specialized investment funds have seen rapid AUM growth in seven months. The next phase may demand broader risk-taking and new categories.

Specialized investment funds (SIFs), positioned between mutual funds (for retail investors) and portfolio management services (PMS) or alternative investment funds (AIFs) for high net-worth individuals, offer multiple advantages.

Being within the mutual fund fold, SIFs enjoy MF-style taxation. Mutual funds are tax-free trusts; profits accrue within the fund. PMS and AIF categories I and II are pass-through for tax purposes.

Sebi permits short positions in SIFs up to 25% of the portfolio. Unlike long-only MFs, SIF managers can benefit from falling stock prices. Like MFs, SIFs can also use derivatives for hedging, reducing volatility during market swings.

Rapid scale-up

The first SIF was launched in October 2025. As per AMFI data, by October 2025 there were four strategies, over 10,000 folios and more than 2,000 crore AUM—implying an average ticket size of 20 lakh per folio, versus the 10 lakh minimum.

Also Read | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Introduces SIF Offering

By March 2026, the number rose to fourteen strategies, over 44,000 folios and more than 10,000 crore AUM. The average ticket size increased to about 24 lakh.

Industry data indicates seventeen live strategies plus three NFOs—twenty funds across twelve AMCs. These span equity long-short, hybrid long-short, equity ex-top-100 long-short, active asset allocator and sector rotation. Though SEBI has allowed debt long-short and sectoral debt long-short strategies, launches in debt are yet to emerge.

Conservative play

The funds launched so far are mostly conservative in nature. This conservatism is partially due to the derivative short positions allowed by regulations. While short positions up to 25% of portfolio are permitted, fund managers have used this only to a limited extent, much less than 25%.

This reflects either market movement or fund managers’ reading of market conditions.

The major reason for describing the approach as conservative is the use of derivatives primarily for hedging. When a fund manager takes a short position in a stock already in the portfolio, it reduces volatility during periods of market turbulence.

Also Read | Taxation and tooling: The twin hurdles keeping debt SIFs off the shelves

Net-net, the SIFs available are mostly variants of certain MF categories.

In MFs, there is a category called balanced advantage fund (BAF), where equity exposure is usually more than 65% to make it eligible for equity taxation, and the balance is in debt. Part of the equity exposure is hedged, making BAFs defensive against volatility.

There is another MF category called Equity Savings Fund (ESF), where there is a defined range of unhedged equity, hedged equity and debt.

Most of the SIFs on offer are comparable to, or variants of, BAFs or ESFs. There are relatively aggressive strategies as well, such as equity ex-top-100 funds.

In the initial stage of an industry — SIFs being seven months old — it is prudent to be conservative in approach: baby steps, so to say.

However, going forward, there should be more funds on offer across the risk-return spectrum. This is about expanding the availability basket for investors across the risk-return scale.

Also Read | Is the SIF exam about to get easier? Sebi eyes currency derivatives cut

Bridging the gap

The initial purpose of the regulator was to create an investment vehicle in the space between MFs and PMS.

The rationale was that certain market participants — for example, stock brokers — offer services of investing money for clients by directly buying stocks, for amounts much lower than 50 lakh. In effect, this resembles portfolio management without obtaining a PMS licence from Sebi.

The 10 lakh ticket size for SIFs sits squarely in that gap. Arguably, certain high-risk categories may be allowed within SIFs.

The limit on stock exposure is 10% in MFs and SIFs, whereas there is no such limit in PMS. This stock limit may be enhanced by introducing new high-risk categories within SIFs.

Moreover, SIFs cannot take leveraged positions using derivatives — something only Category III AIFs are permitted to do. A calibrated level of leverage, say up to 125% of corpus, may be allowed under a new high-risk SIF category.

Such a category could be targeted at investors who currently gravitate towards PMS for differentiated, high-risk strategies.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author

About the Author

Joydeep Sen

Joydeep worked in the financial services industry for 25 years, till 2016. Of this, the last 13 years were with BNP Paribas in the wealth management department as Senior Vice President - Advisory Desk. Prior to BNP, he worked with various companies in the private sector. Since 2017, Joydeep is on his own, pursuing his passion.<br><br>Joydeep writes columns regularly in various financial publications. Since January 2017 till date, he has published 614 articles (as of March 2026) in publications like Mint, Moneycontrol, ET Wealth / ET Markets, Outlook Money, Financial Express, The Hindu, etc. He appears on the CNBC Mutual Fund show once every few months.<br><br>He has authored four books: (1) “Fixed Income Markets in India: Investment Opportunities for You”, (2) “Mutual Funds in India: Vehicle for Fixed Income Investments” (which has been recommended as a reference book by Mumbai University for MMS course), (3) “Open Your Eyes to Management Lessons Around Us”, and (4) (a) “Wealth Management: a Guidance for Affluent and Middle Income Classes” and a variant as per university syllabus (4) (b) “Wealth Management - Concepts and Practice”, used as a textbook in certain undergrad courses.<br><br>He is a visiting faculty with NISM and business schools like IMT (Ghaziabad) and SP Jain Global (Mumbai). He has done training sessions for CRISIL, FPSB, CIEL, mutual funds, banks (multiple sessions for RMs of a leading MNC bank on wealth induction) and NBFCs. He does content work for NISM. Joydeep is a Certified Financial Planner. He did his MBA from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1991.<br><br>He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders” by BFSI Congress in February 2019 and February 2023, “50 Most Influential Financial Services Marketing Professional” at the Financial Services Marketing Summit in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, and “Most Admired BFSI Professionals” in 2024 and 2025.

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