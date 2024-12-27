Money
Specialized Investment Funds: The next investment frontier for an affluent India
Summary
- While SIFs introduce more flexibility at the fund management level, their governance, compliance, and administrative requirements align with global regulatory gold standards.
India’s capital market participation has got a significant boost with the introduction of a new investment product category: Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more