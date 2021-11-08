Specific income is exempt from tax under Form 15G

Accordingly, in case historically you have been offering interest income/income from other sources based on accrual/receipt basis, then you could follow the same approach for income from these RDs as well. The interest income will be taxable as per the slab rates applicable to you for the respective FY in which the same is offered to tax. Any TDS already deducted by the bank on these deposits in the relevant FY will be available as a credit against the income tax payable by you for the respective FY. If taxes deducted at source falls short of the applicable tax rate, you would need to discharge the balance taxes by payment of advance tax as per prescribed instalments.

