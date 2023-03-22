Speed up your education loan repayment: 5 steps to pay off 30 lakh faster

Education is one of the mediums to fulfill your dreams in the future! But sometimes the desired degree can be very expensive and hence leaves no option but to use other mediums for funding your education. One such option would be an education loan! In the current scenario, getting an education loan is as easy as a few clicks through online platforms. Banks and other financial institutions do offer education loans at attractive interest rates either for studying in India or abroad. But the real burden is not getting an education loan, instead, it is how you repay them!

