Spend up to ₹7 lakh outside India with your international debit, credit cards without worrying about TCS2 min read . Updated: 20 May 2023, 08:40 AM IST
TCS on international debit, credit cards: The government had earlier this week brought overseas credit card spending under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS)
After backlash over 20% TCS on overseas credit card spending, the government on Friday announced that no tax will be charged on overseas spending of up to ₹7 lakh in a year using debit or credit cards.
