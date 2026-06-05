'Spent ₹1.66 lakh in May': Bengaluru couple breaks down cost of raising a child, caring for a pet and staying fit

A Bengaluru-based couple has shared a detailed breakdown of their household expenses for May, offering a glimpse into the costs associated with raising a family while prioritising health and fitness in one of India's most expensive cities.

In a video posted on Instagram, Megha and Shubham, who run the page the12absproject, outlined how they spent their money across key categories, including rent, groceries, childcare, household help and fitness-related expenses. According to the couple, their total expenditure for the month stood at ₹1.66 lakh.

The breakdown quickly drew attention online, with many users comparing the figures to their own household budgets and debating whether the spending was high, average or reflective of the realities of urban life in Bengaluru.

Fitness Emerges As A Major Priority One aspect of the budget that stood out was the amount allocated to health and fitness. The couple revealed that this was their second-largest spending category after housing.

Explaining the expense, they said, "Our second biggest expense is health and fitness which covers our gym membership, personal training, supplements, sports and training gear."

Check out their video here:

According to the video, the family spent ₹31,000 on fitness-related costs during May. The category included gym memberships, personal training sessions, nutritional supplements, sports equipment and training accessories.

The spending highlights a growing trend among many urban professionals who increasingly prioritise wellness and preventive healthcare, often treating fitness-related expenses as an investment in long-term health.

Rent And Utilities Take The Largest Share Like many households in Bengaluru, the family's biggest monthly expense was housing.

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The couple said rent and utilities together amounted to ₹68,000 during May, making it the largest component of their monthly budget. Bengaluru has witnessed a steady rise in rental costs over the past few years, particularly in neighbourhoods popular among working professionals and young families.

For the couple, housing expenses alone accounted for more than 40% of their overall monthly spending.

Household Help And Childcare Costs The family also allocates a significant portion of its budget to household support services. According to the video, salaries paid to a nanny, cook and cleaning helper totalled ₹29,000 for the month.

Meanwhile, expenses related to their toddler and pet dog, Ollie, came to ₹8,000. These costs included diapers, toys, clothing and pet food.

The figures offer insight into the day-to-day expenses faced by families with young children and pets, particularly in metropolitan cities where support services often form an essential part of household management.

Grocery And Lifestyle Spending As a family of four, the couple reported spending ₹18,000 on groceries in May.

In addition, they spent ₹12,000 on miscellaneous expenses, including dining out, entertainment, shopping, OTT subscriptions and transport. These expenses covered various lifestyle and leisure activities throughout the month.

Total Monthly Spend Summing up their expenditure, the creator said, "That brought our grand total spend for the month of May to ₹1,66,000."