Split your emergency corpus between FDs and liquid funds

While you may have an aggressive risk appetite, you still need to balance different types of funds in your portfolio. When small-caps or mid-caps fall, they can do so very sharply and will take far longer than large-caps to recoup lost ground. When you have an entire portfolio in aggressive funds, it opens it up to high volatility. In the long term, lower volatility delivers better return. You also have the bulk of your SIP in a sector fund. This needs timing entry and exit. Reduce the SIP in this fund to ₹2,000 and instead start an SIP in a Nifty 100 index fund with the remaining ₹3,000. This will introduce some stability in your portfolio returns. Keep track of the pharma fund’s return and book profits when you see that returns have started slowing. Continue with the other SIPs as both of them are quality and consistent performers.