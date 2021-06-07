Split your retirement corpus into debt and equity buckets to make it last longer

NEW DELHI : I am getting retired in the next few months. I have invested in debt funds through SIP which has returned me around ₹90 lakh in returns. I am considering systematic withdrawals from these funds and thinking to re-invest in the same fund for recurring amount. Will I be eligible for LTCG tax benefits if I withdraw less than ₹3 lakh per year. I don’t have any other source of income?

Answer by Harshad Chetanwala, co founder, Mywealthgrowth.com

Let me start with congratulating you on nearing your retirement. One of the best ways to take of your post retirement monthly needs is by investing your accumulated retirement corpus across liquid & bank, debt & small savings schemes and equities. Here, you can split your investment in these three buckets and withdraw every month from each one of them for different period. The reason of suggesting this strategy is to ensure that you do not outlive your savings, as post retirement life is usually for 20 to 25 years. It is equally important that your overall investment continues to grow even when inflation continues, and you regularly withdraw for your monthly needs. Here is a suggestion on how you can invest your ₹90 lakh in three buckets that can help you take care of your retirement expenses.

The above strategy can help you withdraw ₹40,000 per month of today’s value for coming 25 years. This strategy may work better than keeping all your money in debt funds. I would also suggest keeping aside some contingency fund in your bank account as well.

Regarding taxation, your withdrawals will have principal invested and capital gains; you will not be taxed on withdrawn principal amount. Also, if your long-term gain is less than the taxable limit, you will not be liable to pay capital gain tax. You can also use the benefit of rebate under section 87 A, where tax liability will be zero if your net taxable income less than ₹5 lakhs.

