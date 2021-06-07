Split your retirement corpus into debt and equity buckets to make it last longer

Let me start with congratulating you on nearing your retirement. One of the best ways to take of your post retirement monthly needs is by investing your accumulated retirement corpus across liquid & bank, debt & small savings schemes and equities. Here, you can split your investment in these three buckets and withdraw every month from each one of them for different period. The reason of suggesting this strategy is to ensure that you do not outlive your savings, as post retirement life is usually for 20 to 25 years. It is equally important that your overall investment continues to grow even when inflation continues, and you regularly withdraw for your monthly needs. Here is a suggestion on how you can invest your ₹90 lakh in three buckets that can help you take care of your retirement expenses.