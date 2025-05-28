The split-up: How to protect your assets before and after marriage
Neil Borate , Shipra Singh 5 min read 28 May 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Summary
Prenuptial agreements are more likely to recognized for Hindus under the Special Marriage Act, helping to protect assets and clarify inheritance. Family courts have become more receptive to these agreements, viewing them as beneficial in mitigating disputes during divorce proceedings.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When marriages end in divorce, it can get quite ugly, especially when it comes to dividing property and assets. The courts award both interim maintenance and final settlement amounts, even in the case of mutual divorce.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story