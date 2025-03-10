How much it costs to pursue a career in sports in India

“Domestic leagues in table tennis are not as rewarding as cricket or football. Only seven to eight players in top leagues stand to earn ₹7-10 lakh annually," he said. “As for jobs, only those who make it to the national team may get government jobs. However, state- and district-level players get limited job opportunities, mostly clerical positions with low salaries. Even opportunities in PSUs and banks have shrunk over the last few years. Not a single table tennis player has got a PSU job in the last three years, and these institutes now hire on contracts," he said.