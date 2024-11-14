Travel hacks for a luxury Sri Lanka trip for just ₹1.5 lakh

Costs and hacks

The entire trip cost me around ₹1.5 lakh, including about ₹25,000 on flight tickets. I stayed in luxurious hotels in Colombo (Granbell and Mandarina). I enjoyed luxurious stays at the Granbell and Mandarina hotels, with rates around ₹6,800 per night. Although I indulged in upscale dining, including a meal at Colombo’s Gallery Cafe, I saved money on transport with train and bus rides. Trains are economical and convenient. A first-class train tickets can be booked online on the Sri Lankan government’s reservation website. Buses are also reasonably comfortable.