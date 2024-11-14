Travel hacks for a luxury Sri Lanka trip for just ₹1.5 lakh

Indian tourists are the largest group visiting Sri Lanka, thanks to the country’s proximity—a quick 2.5-hour flight from Mumbai—and its affordability. Following the Sri Lankan rupee’s collapse in 2022, the country became one of the most budget-friendly luxury destinations.
Even 4- and 5-star hotels can be booked in the ₹5,000-10,000 range, particularly in the off-peak season. While Indians don’t need a visa for Sri Lanka, they must obtain an electronic travel authorization (ETA), which is free and issued online within a few hours of application. The ETA allows a 30-day stay.
Here is a first-hand account of my 11-day visit to the island nation.
My journey to Sri Lanka started on 27 October 2024 with a flight from Mumbai to Colombo. A 37 km Uber ride from the airport to my hotel cost me about ₹1,400 for a 37 km distance. I stayed at the luxurious sea-facing Granbell Hotel for two nights and explored Colombo city.
Staying in an Airbnb in Kandy helped reduce accommodation costs. I also booked an Airbnb Experience to visit Sigiriya, the ancient rock fortress, a 1,200-step climb.
I took an air-conditioned bus from Kandy to Nuwara Eliya for only ₹300. Nuwara Eliya is famous for its tea plantations and the national park known as Horton Plains. Although there is a steep entrance fee of nearly ₹3,000, it's definitely worth every penny.
I returned by bus to Kandy and then to Colombo by train. The final leg of my trip was a few days in Hikkaduwa along Sri Lanka’s southern coast. I stayed in Hikkaduwa for three daysand visited the renowned Galle Fort by a local bus that cost about ₹30. My journey concluded with a morning train back to Colombo, followed by an Uber to the airport.
Costs and hacks
The entire trip cost me around ₹1.5 lakh, including about ₹25,000 on flight tickets. I stayed in luxurious hotels in Colombo (Granbell and Mandarina). I enjoyed luxurious stays at the Granbell and Mandarina hotels, with rates around ₹6,800 per night. Although I indulged in upscale dining, including a meal at Colombo’s Gallery Cafe, I saved money on transport with train and bus rides. Trains are economical and convenient. A first-class train tickets can be booked online on the Sri Lankan government’s reservation website. Buses are also reasonably comfortable.
I skipped some popular tourist activities and saved some money. If you plan your expenses more carefully, you can complete the same trip for as little as ₹1 lakh.
Remember to ask for a discount at major national monuments like Sigirya where Indian passport holders get a 50% discount as part of concessions offered by Sri Lanka to SAARC countries.