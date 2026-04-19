Sriram Finance revises fixed deposit interest rates from 6 May — Check details here

Sriram Finance has revised interest rates for its fixed deposits, across various tenors, effective from 6 May 2026, the company said in a release today. This comes after the ratings for the Sriram Group flagship company's bank loan facilities, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subordinate debt and FD programmes were upgraded.
Rating agencies CARE Ratings, CRISIL Ratings, ICRA and India Ratings & Research recently upgraded the company's long term credit rating to AAA (Stable) — the highest category from each, as per the statement.
|Tenor
|Existing Rate p.a.
|Revised Rate p.a.
|12 months
|7.00%
|6.75%
|15 months (Digital Only)
|7.25%
|7.05%
|18 months – 23 months
|7.15%
|7.00%
|24 months – 35 months
|7.25%
|7.05%
|36 months – 60 months
|7.60%
|7.25%
|Note: Effective from 6 May 2026
Additional benefits will continue to apply as follows:
|Tenor
|Existing Rate p.a.
|Revised Rate p.a.
|12 – 23 months
|7.00%
|6.75%
|24 – 35 months
|7.25%
|7.05%
|36 – 48 months
|7.60%
|7.25%
|Note: Effective from 6 May 2026
Additional benefits will continue to apply as follows:
Flagship company of the Shriram group, Sriram Finance has significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, stock broking and distribution businesses. It is among the country's largest retail asset financing non-banking companies (NBFC) with assets under management (AUM) above ₹2.91 lakh crore as on December 2025.
Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of small road transport operatots and small business owners. It lead the segment for organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers.
The company has a vertically integrated business model that offers financing number of products which include gold, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), passenger commercial vehicles, personal loans, tractors and farm equipment and working capital loans, among others.
It has a pan India presence with network of 3,225 branches and an employee strength of 77,724 servicing to 97.62 lakhs of customers, as or 2025-end.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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