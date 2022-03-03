SSY is the best tax-saving small savings scheme

The minimum annual investment required to keep the account active is ₹250, failing which ₹50 penalty per default year should be paid to regularize the account. If not regularised, the available balance in the account will continue to earn interest till maturity. An SSY account comes with a tenure of 21 years, out of which deposits are allowed for the first 15 years. For instance, if an account is opened for a 5-year-old girl, deposits can be made till she turns 20 and the account will mature by the time she is 26 years old. Premature withdrawal of up to 50% of the total balance is allowed under specific conditions of higher education, on producing proof of admission, or marriage after the account holder turns 18 years old. The parent/guardian can apply for premature closure under three conditions - the girl child’s demise, her marriage after she turns 18, and the depositor’s financial inability to continue making contributions.