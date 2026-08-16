SSY vs PPF in 2026: Compare interest rates, tax benefits, returns and key differences

Are you an individual seeking safe, predictable and seamless returns? Then, government-backed options such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be considered, as they can help ensure the accumulation of meaningful long-term savings.

Still, before investing, having a proper financial plan and a long-term economic vision is vital to ensuring absolute peace of mind in the advancing years of your life. Furthermore, both these schemes are designed to serve distinct purposes.

They depend heavily on individual circumstances, family responsibilities and financial aspirations. As of 16 August 2026, SSY offers an interest rate of 8.2% per annum, while PPF offers 7.1% per annum. Keeping these basics in mind, let us look at other key salient features of both schemes.

SSY vs PPF: Key features and important points at a glance

Feature Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Public Provident Fund (PPF) Interest rate 8.2% p.a. 7.1% p.a. Eligibility Girl child below 10 years Resident individual; minor account allowed Minimum deposit ₹ 250 annually ₹ 500 annually Maximum deposit ₹ 1.5 lakh annually ₹ 1.5 lakh annually Deposit period Up to 15 years 15 years Maturity 21 years from opening 15 years; extendable by 5 years Partial withdrawal Allowed subject to conditions Allowed from the prescribed period Loan facility Not available Available subject to rules Tax benefit Section 80C, subject to applicable rules Section 80C, subject to applicable rules Interest/maturity Tax-exempt Tax-exempt

Note: The features and rates mentioned above are indicative and subject to change. Seek professional guidance and verify the latest details on the official government/India Post website before investing.

Returns and tax benefits The SSY scheme currently offers a 1.1 percentage-point higher rate than PPF, which can boost long-term wealth through compounding. Even then, it is essential to keep in mind that this scheme is primarily designed to cater for parents who have a girl child. It helps build a meaningful corpus for such families and their children, with deposits allowed for up to 15 years and maturity after the completion of 21 years.

Also Read | How to transfer PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and SCSS accounts to banks

PPF, on the other hand, has its own distinct features and benefits. This is a prominent scheme that offers greater flexibility and versatility. Its 15-year tenure can be extended in five-year blocks, while loans and partial withdrawals are available subject to prescribed rules and conditions. This makes it suitable for long-term economic goals such as retirement planning, children's education, children’s marriage, and long-term savings.

Both these schemes offer attractive tax treatment and ways for investors to make the most through meaningful savings. Eligible contributions can qualify for Section 80C deduction, subject to applicable limits and tax regime rules, whereas interest and maturity proceeds are generally tax-exempt.

Which one should you choose? The answer to this question depends on individual needs, family responsibilities, aspirations and long-term financial goals. As both schemes serve distinct purposes, they can both be a part of an individual's investment plan.

SSY, for example, is better suited to a dedicated, long-term corpus for an eligible daughter, particularly given its higher prevailing interest rate. PPF is more flexible and can support a wider range of long-term financial goals. It also has a wider eligibility base. For eligible investors, using both in a constructive and planned manner can be a practical strategy, SSY for a daughter's future and PPF for broader financial planning.

Also Read | SCSS account about to mature? What retirees must know about tenure extension

What is important in such cases is to devise a strategic portfolio investment plan, have a clear understanding of different asset classes such as small savings schemes, gold, equities, bonds, etc., and plan investments in accordance with one’s risk tolerance and growth aspirations, after having a clear discussion with a certified financial advisor.