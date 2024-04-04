Stability and security: the case for women’s property ownership in India
Summary
Home ownership has long been regarded as a symbol of stability and security in societies worldwide. However, in the context of India, owning a home transcends mere property ownership. For women in India, owning a house represents a fundamental shift in power dynamics, socioeconomic status, and personal empowerment. In a largely patriarchal society where gender disparities persist, the act of owning a home emerges as a potent instrument of empowerment for women, both socially and economically.