Stability and security: the case for women’s property ownership in India

Property rights: The economic implications of home ownership for women in India are profound. Historically, women have been marginalized in terms of property rights, often relegated to dependent roles within the household. However, with increasing urbanization, education, and economic participation, women now recognize the importance of property ownership for financial security and independence. Owning a home provides women with a tangible asset that can serve as collateral for loans, enable entrepreneurship ventures, or secure financial stability in times of need. Moreover, property ownership opens doors to rental income, augmenting household earnings and reducing vulnerability to economic shocks.