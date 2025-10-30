Stability breeds complacency. It’s time investors relearn caution

Every investing era has its favourite rationalizations — confident claims that the old rules no longer apply. Perhaps the most famous of these is the phrase “this time it’s different," which has become investment shorthand for dangerous delusion. We investors use it mockingly when spotting bubbles or ridiculous fads — those moments when promoters insist their scheme has somehow transcended ordinary economic laws.

The tulip bulb that cannot fall, the technology stock that need not show profits, the cryptocurrency that will replace all currencies—every generation produces its own version of suspended disbelief. I remember, early in my investing life, how everyone seemed to earnestly believe in Harshad Mehta’s “replacement cost" theory. What a joke that seems now.

When scepticism turns into blindness

And yet, there’s an uncomfortable irony in our smugness about this phrase. By dismissing any claim that circumstances have fundamentally shifted, we risk falling into the opposite trap: assuming that nothing ever truly changes. We’ve become so accustomed to ridiculing bubble optimists that we sometimes forget that legitimately transformative moments do occur. Sometimes, this time genuinely is different.

Also Read | Why health insurance still fails to keep pace with modern treatments

Think of the remarkable period we’ve inhabited. For roughly 75 years, the world has enjoyed unprecedented stability. Yes, there have been crises—financial crashes, regional conflicts, and economic downturns. But the fundamental architecture has held. Global trade expanded. Currency systems functioned. Institutions endured. The rulebook remained largely unchanged. For anyone born after the Second World War, this stability isn’t exceptional — it’s simply how the world works.

A shifting order

But 75 years is nothing in human history. Step back further and a different pattern emerges. Major disruptive events—world wars, depressions, the collapse of monetary systems, the redrawing of political boundaries—occur far more frequently than our recent experience suggests. The gold standard ended. Empires dissolved. Economic systems were completely transformed. What we’ve experienced since 1950 might, in fact, be the exception rather than the rule.

That realization should unsettle us, particularly now. Look around at the converging pressures: trade conflicts between major powers that continue to escalate; technological revolutions genuinely reordering how economies function; decades of monetary expansion distorting traditional relationships between money, assets, and value; and geopolitical tensions that feel qualitatively different from the “managed" rivalries of recent decades.

Bob Dylan captured something essential about such moments when he wrote: “The order is rapidly fadin’ / And the first one now / Will later be last / For the times they are a-changin’."

For investors accustomed to the patterns of recent decades, this possibility—that the established order might be fundamentally shifting—deserves serious consideration rather than easy dismissal.

Any one of these forces might be manageable within existing frameworks. Together, they could represent something more profound—the end of that long stability we’ve taken for granted. This isn’t a prophecy of doom, but rather a recognition that the patterns we’ve relied upon for investment decisions may not hold as reliably going forward.

Investing with prudence amid change

What does this mean practically for investors? Not panic, certainly. The world has weathered genuine transformations before and will likely do so again. But it does suggest something we’re often reluctant to embrace: caution. Not the paralysing fear that keeps money under mattresses, but a thoughtful prudence that acknowledges genuine uncertainty.

This caution may mean holding more liquidity than you normally would. Most importantly, it means questioning assumptions. The investment principles that worked brilliantly during decades of stability and falling interest rates may now need recalibration. The globalisation that once seemed irreversible appears reversible after all. The monetary policies that felt permanent are already changing. The geopolitical order we thought settled looks increasingly unsettled.

Also Read | Why experts fear a correction — and what you should do

This doesn’t require abandoning sound investment fundamentals — quite the opposite. When circumstances become genuinely uncertain, returning to bedrock principles matters more, not less. Focus on understanding what you own. Favour businesses with real competitive advantages rather than financial engineering. Diversify meaningfully, not mechanically. Keep costs low. Think in years, not quarters.

The greatest risk isn’t being too cautious during turbulent times — it’s clinging to optimistic assumptions calibrated for stability when stability itself may be shifting. Those who mock “this time it’s different" are usually right about bubbles and fads. But occasionally, foundational things do change. Recognising when we might be living through such a moment isn’t pessimism, it’s realism.

Dhirendra Kumar is founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, an independent investment advisory firm.