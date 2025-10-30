Stability breeds complacency. It’s time investors relearn caution
After decades of relative calm, markets may be entering a period of structural change. Investors who grew up in an era of easy money and global stability must adapt their assumptions and embrace caution without succumbing to fear.
Every investing era has its favourite rationalizations — confident claims that the old rules no longer apply. Perhaps the most famous of these is the phrase “this time it’s different," which has become investment shorthand for dangerous delusion. We investors use it mockingly when spotting bubbles or ridiculous fads — those moments when promoters insist their scheme has somehow transcended ordinary economic laws.