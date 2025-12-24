Stage collapses to flight delays: Why wedding insurance remains a hard sell
Khyati Dharamsi 6 min read 24 Dec 2025, 02:01 pm IST
Summary
India will host weddings worth ₹6.5 trillion this year, yet few couples insure them. High costs, rare mishaps, and confusing exclusions keep wedding insurance on the sidelines.
Close to 4.6 million weddings are expected to be hosted by the end of the calendar year—and the wedding season is still only halfway through. These large-scale celebrations involve dozens of moving parts, from venues and vendors to guests and travel logistics, raising the risk of things going wrong.
