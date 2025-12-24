Close to 4.6 million weddings are expected to be hosted by the end of the calendar year—and the wedding season is still only halfway through. These large-scale celebrations involve dozens of moving parts, from venues and vendors to guests and travel logistics, raising the risk of things going wrong.

While rare, accidents do happen. Viral videos and reports over the years have shown stage collapses, roof cave-ins, groom’s cars catching fire, and more recently, flight delays derailing carefully planned ceremonies.

Most of these mishaps can be insured against. Yet wedding insurance has few takers. According to financial planners Mint spoke to, only one in 15 clients agrees to buy wedding insurance when it is pitched.

Much of this reluctance stems from low awareness and a long list of exclusions that make wedding insurance a confusing proposition. But as weddings become increasingly high-cost, high-stakes events, it is a product couples may need to pay closer attention to. Here’s a closer look at what wedding insurance covers—and where the fine print can hurt.

What’s covered

A typical wedding insurance policy covers three broad risks: cancellation, accidents and loss of valuables. In simple terms, cancellations due to listed and valid reasons are covered, as are damages to the venue, wedding trousseau or people involved due to events such as fire or other perils. Loss of jewellery or other valuables can also be covered.

Non-refundable expenses incurred in-case of cancellation of wedding events are offered under this insurance.

“Venue bookings, décor, sound systems, catering and essential arrangement costs are covered to ensure organizers don’t face financial burden during unexpected events," said Amarnath Saxena, chief technical officer- commercial, Bajaj General Insurance.

“Standard event policies cover vendor no-shows, cancellations caused by extreme weather, natural calamity, airspace closure, serious illness, but not automatically every travel delay," said Vineet Agarwal, head–insurance at PL Capital.

Also Read | Parliament clears bill to allow 100% FDI in insurance sector

Some policies exclude cancellations due to air strikes or transportation issues altogether. So what happens if a couple faces flight delays—such as those seen during recent IndiGo disruptions—and the wedding is cancelled?

“The couple can make a claim if the wedding is postponed or cancelled because an essential person (bride, groom, or an immediately related key participant) cannot arrive on time due to a travel disruption. But this is not a standard cover and needs to be opted for since these policies are highly customisable," Agarwal said.

Illness and loss

For Frank Lodaya, a Vadodara-based businessman, the risks became real in 2018. Two days before his wedding, his grandfather passed away, even as guests were already arriving.

“A fleeting thought of wedding expenses crossed my mind. Barring catering costs, entire venue rental and decoration costs would be lost. Further guests had to be accommodated and provided for until their planned return journey," Lodaya recalled.

Insurers do allow cancellation of weddings due to severe illness or death of immediate family members, including the bride, groom, parents and grandparents. However, cancellations due to prolonged illness are typically excluded, as they are not considered unforeseen risks. Similarly, medical expenses arising from hospitalization due to pre-existing conditions are not covered but only emergencies like food poisoning, accidents, burns or covered mishaps.

Having experienced potential losses first-hand, Lodaya later advised his non-resident Indian friend—who is getting married on 16 January 2026—to take wedding insurance.

“My friend (groom) is footing the entire wedding expense, which is a major financial drain. Anything could go wrong and he wouldn’t have the capacity to manage any further financial strain due to damage. So, wedding insurance makes sense," Lodaya said.

Still, understanding the fine print is crucial.

“Many families assume everything is covered. In reality, exclusions are extensive," said Ramit Goyal, chief distribution officer, Generali Central Insurance Company.

What’s excluded

Wedding insurance only covers unforeseen risks. Cancellations due to family disputes, cold feet or voluntary decisions remain outside its scope. Other common exclusions include damages occurring outside the wedding venue, unattended jewellery, use of unregistered vendors, wilful negligence, self-inflicted damage, losses due to civil unrest, and consequential losses.

Some exclusions hinge on interpretation. Take Hrushabh Purohit’s Bhopal wedding, which was cancelled due to incessant rainfall. The insurer rejected the claim.

“The Meteorological Department had issued prior warnings. Despite this, the insured chose to proceed with the event. Rainfall was seasonal and not unforeseen, so the claim was rejected," Goyal explained.

In other cases, exclusions are more straightforward. If firecrackers are burst from a car’s sunroof and cause an accident, insurers classify it as self-inflicted damage.

“Self-inflicted damages are outside the scope of coverage," said Saxena.

Wedding insurance also does not cover damage to vehicles.

“Even vehicles parked within the venue may be protected under separate insurance maintained by the hotel or wedding hall," he added.

Valuables clause

Theft of jewellery or cash is listed as an insured event, but claims depend on how valuables were handled.

“If the police report mentions the bag was left in the car from where jewellery was stolen, the claim would be declined as jewellery was supposed to be guarded or kept in a safe place. But if someone was in transit while the theft occurred, it would be covered," said Chaitanya Sthalekar, risk management specialist at HNEX.

Vendor contracts matter too.

“Claims are valid only if caterers, decorators, photographers, etc. are registered and licensed. Losses involving unorganised or unregistered vendors are excluded as their services cannot be reliably assessed, verified or enforced through formal contracts," Goyal said.

Given how unorganised India’s wedding market remains, this becomes a frequent point of contention.

Wedding insurance compensates for losses incurred, not escalated costs. When Akshat and Keenal Shah’s April 2022 Udaipur wedding was postponed to February 2023 due to covid-linked restrictions, vendors carried forward advance payments—but charged 10% more for peak season. Wedding cards also had to be reprinted.

“I also lost about ₹50,000 as the make-up artist had left the firm," said Keenal Shah. Insurance would not have helped in this case.

Making it work

Despite its exclusions, wedding insurance can still serve as a financial backstop.

“Think of wedding insurance as an overall hedge against a major event lapse. Insurance would help families avoid liquidating assets to pay for damages," says Valance Fernandes, chief executive of Wealixir Consulting Group.

Choosing the right sum insured is critical but not easy.

“Seek guidance to ascertain risk needs based on the scale of the event," Sthalekar said.

Premiums typically range between 2–2.5% of the sum insured at the upper end, depending on coverage.

“For weddings costing ₹35–50 lakh, one should seek a public liability cover of at least ₹1–2 crore. Fire protection can be chosen based on the use of firecrackers and other elements," said Rajendra Dhulla, co-founder of Pratham Services Fincorp.

Documentation matters too.

“Keep contracts, invoices, receipts and medical certificates ready," Goyal advised. Delays in filing claims often trigger more scrutiny—and could derail settlements altogether.