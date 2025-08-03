Stagflation fears grow in US—why India should worry too
Summary
A weakening US economy, burdened by inflation and rising joblessness, could trigger stagflation. Here’s what that means for Wall Street, Indian exports, stock markets, and investor strategy.
As the world's biggest economy faces increasing risks of stagflation—a scenario characterised by simultaneous high inflation and high unemployment, investors and policymakers worldwide are closely monitoring potential repercussions.
