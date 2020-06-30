Stamp duty on mutual funds to apply from 1 July: what it means for you

Let us look at this impact with a more detailed example. If you invest ₹1 lakh in a debt fund and the annualized return is 5%, you will make ₹5,000 over the course of the year and ₹416 over one month (ignoring compounding to keep things simple). The stamp duty ( ₹5) looks big compared to the month’s return of ₹416. However if you hold the same fund for three months, you make ₹1,248. In this case the stamp duty ( ₹5 again) is a smaller share of the return. This impact gets smaller and smaller the longer you hold the fund.