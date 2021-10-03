Stamp duty value can be used to compute LTCL

I bought a house in 2012 and sold it at a loss in 2021. The circle rate was higher than my selling price. Can I claim long-term capital loss (LTCL) from the sale of the property and set it off against long-term capital gains (LTCG) in stocks or other financial investments? How will the higher circle rate affect my losses? Can I set off the losses from the above sale against the sale of another property in which I am likely to have LTCG tax? Can I invest the proceeds from the house sale in capital markets, as I do not have any long-term or short-term capital gains? What are the tax implications of selling a house property at a loss?

