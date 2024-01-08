Standard Chartered Ultimate Credit Card: Here are its features, eligibility, and more
The Standard Chartered Ultimate credit card has an enrollment fee of ₹5000 + applicable taxes and an annual fee of ₹5000 + GST. It offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver, a monthly interest rate of 3.75%, and a host of other benefits.
Standard Chartered debuted its Ultimate credit card in September 2017, marking the pinnacle of the bank's card offerings to date. Tailored for individuals with substantial incomes seeking an opulent lifestyle, this card delivers unparalleled luxury without compromise. Positioned as a direct competitor to ICICI Bank's Sapphiro credit card and HDFC Bank's Infinia credit card Metal Edition, it initially comprised two variants: the Visa Infinite and Master Card World.