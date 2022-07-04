Standard deduction and its implications on salaried employees

Amit Gupta, MD, Sag Infotech said, “The standard deduction would be directed to the part of the income, not for the tax which could be used to lessen your tax bill. As a rule, the standard deduction is deducted from the gross salary without showing any proof of expenses. Thus the same flat amount of ₹50,000 would be deducted from the total salary, which draws a lower tax on an individual's income, hence diminishing the tax outgo. The salaried employee could avail of the deduction, whatever be the type and the need of the investment."

