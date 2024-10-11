Money
Star Health data leak: What recourse do policyholders have?
Aprajita Sharma 4 min read 11 Oct 2024, 03:53 PM IST
SummaryOn 25 September, a cyber attacker using the alias ‘xenZen’ leaked a massive database through automated chatbots on Telegram. About 7.24 terabytes of data affecting 31 million customers has been compromised.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Just as Star Health policyholders were grappling with the company's growing reputation for rejecting genuine claims, a new issue has surfaced, adding to their frustration.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less