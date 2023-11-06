On November 6, 2023, Star Health and Allied Insurance unveiled a strategic alliance with Finconvenio Services (Finequs), a technology-driven financial services distribution firm, aimed at strengthening its footprint throughout India. This partnership will streamline the availability of health insurance in more than 2,500 postal codes spanning 28 states and three Union territories in India, making a substantial contribution towards the realization of IRDAI’s 2047 vision of "Insurance for All." Furthermore, this collaboration will generate employment prospects for individuals in smaller cities and towns throughout Bharat.

This collaboration will offer convenient access to Star Health’s extensive range of products for residents of smaller towns and cities. It will empower over a million local kirana and neighbourhood retail store owners to offer health insurance to their clientele. Additionally, it will create an additional source of income for women entrepreneurs and homemakers while also offering stable employment opportunities to individuals in rural India. Moreover, this partnership will contribute to heightened health insurance awareness across the entire country, as well as raise awareness about insurance in rural India.

Chitti Babu, Chief Innovation Officer, Star Health and Allied Insurance said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Finequs, as it represents another significant step towards providing easy access to insurance solutions, especially in rural India. Our aim is to ensure that every individual, regardless of their location, has the opportunity to protect and secure their future. Our collaboration with Finequs, given their strong network and wide presence across the country, will play a crucial role in furthering our mission of expanding insurance penetration and reaching the underserved populations in Bharat."

Finequs will facilitate the distribution of Star Health’s premier group personal accident policies, along with Hospicash as a supplementary offering. These insurance products are tailored to address diverse individual needs and are designed to offer financial protection in unexpected circumstances.

This collaboration with Finequs unlocks fresh opportunities for innovation and strategic ventures, all the while creating part-time and full-time employment prospects for individuals in smaller towns and cities. Furthermore, this partnership will amplify awareness of Star Health’s complimentary telemedicine services, granting people virtual access to an extensive network of over 550 experienced doctors through the Star Health app.

