Star Health Insurance and Finequs join forces to enhance health insurance accessibility throughout Bharat. Details here
Following the partnership between Star Health and Finequs, more than one million touchpoints throughout Bharat will gain access to Star Health Group’s range of products and services.
On November 6, 2023, Star Health and Allied Insurance unveiled a strategic alliance with Finconvenio Services (Finequs), a technology-driven financial services distribution firm, aimed at strengthening its footprint throughout India. This partnership will streamline the availability of health insurance in more than 2,500 postal codes spanning 28 states and three Union territories in India, making a substantial contribution towards the realization of IRDAI’s 2047 vision of "Insurance for All." Furthermore, this collaboration will generate employment prospects for individuals in smaller cities and towns throughout Bharat.