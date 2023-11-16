Star Health introduces Smart Health Pro as a digital and customisable health insurance product; all you need to know
Star Health introduces a digital health offering that offers policyholders five optional covers for enhanced protection. The health insurance policy is available both in an individual and a floater cover format and offers coverage from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore.
Star Health and Allied Insurance introduced Smart Health Pro, a digital-exclusive health insurance policy. This innovative policy offers customers the freedom to customise their coverage by choosing from five optional add-on covers. Specifically designed to meet the changing requirements of India’s digitally inclined population, the policy enables individuals to select a sum insured that suits their unique needs, ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore.