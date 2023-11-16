Star Health and Allied Insurance introduced Smart Health Pro, a digital-exclusive health insurance policy. This innovative policy offers customers the freedom to customise their coverage by choosing from five optional add-on covers. Specifically designed to meet the changing requirements of India’s digitally inclined population, the policy enables individuals to select a sum insured that suits their unique needs, ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore.

This product is poised to revolutionise the approach individuals take to obtaining comprehensive health insurance. The policy provides customers with the flexibility to tailor their insurance coverage through the inclusion of five optional add-on covers that align with their specific needs, ultimately granting them greater control over their policies.

Unlimited automatic sum insured restoration : The selected sum insured will be replenished an unlimited number of times, up to a maximum of 100 percent each time. This renewed sum insured is available for use in subsequent hospitalisations. The restoration feature is activated upon partial or full utilisation of the coverage limit. The reinstated sum insured can be utilised for all claims, including subsequent hospitalisations.

: The selected sum insured will be replenished an unlimited number of times, up to a maximum of 100 percent each time. This renewed sum insured is available for use in subsequent hospitalisations. The restoration feature is activated upon partial or full utilisation of the coverage limit. The reinstated sum insured can be utilised for all claims, including subsequent hospitalisations. Cumulative bonus enhancement : Earn 50 percent of the sum insured for every claim-free year, with a maximum accumulation of up to 600 percent of the sum insured.

: Earn 50 percent of the sum insured for every claim-free year, with a maximum accumulation of up to 600 percent of the sum insured. Room category adjustment : The insured individual has the option to upgrade or downgrade the room category from a private single AC room to any room or shared accommodation.

: The insured individual has the option to upgrade or downgrade the room category from a private single AC room to any room or shared accommodation. Shortening of pre-existing diseases waiting period : The insured individual has the option to decrease the waiting period for pre-existing diseases from 48 months to 36/24/12 months.

: The insured individual has the option to decrease the waiting period for pre-existing diseases from 48 months to 36/24/12 months. Inclusion of non-medical items in coverage: Normally excluded from insurance coverage, items categorised as non-medical items, falling under consumables, will become eligible for payment with this new optional cover. This applies when there is an admissible claim under the policy for inpatient or day-care treatment.

Anand Roy, MD and CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company said, “Smart Health Pro embodies Star Health’s commitment to innovation, personalization, and accessibility. In today’s dynamic world, health insurance must adapt to individual needs. This digital-first initiative not only provides comprehensive coverage but also empowers families to tailor their policies with ease. We are bridging gaps, making health insurance inclusive and user-friendly, especially for the youth and rural communities. With Smart Health Pro, we’re not just offering insurance; we’re providing peace of mind, ensuring everyone can access quality healthcare when they need it most. In an era where the digital medium plays a pivotal role in our lives, we are happy to introduce a product specifically curated to meet the needs of India’s tech-savvy generation."

The product provides coverage options for both individuals and families, accommodating up to two adults and three children under the floater plan. This product guarantees comprehensive coverage for hospitalisation resulting from illnesses or accidents, encompassing AYUSH treatments, modern treatments, and home care treatment. The policy allows for mid-term inclusions, catering to newlyweds, newborns, and adopted children. Policyholders can benefit from 24x7 free telemedicine consultations offered by Star Health and can engage in wellness programs supervised by experienced medical professionals.

The key features of the Smart Health Pro insurance policy include:

Available for individuals aged 18 to 50 years, with dependent children covered from a minimum of 18 years up to a maximum of 50 years.

Available sum insured options: ₹ 5 lakh, ₹ 10 lakh, ₹ 15 lakh, ₹ 20 lakh, ₹ 25 lakh, ₹ 50 lakh, ₹ 75 lakh, ₹ 1 crore.

5 lakh, 10 lakh, 15 lakh, 20 lakh, 25 lakh, 50 lakh, 75 lakh, 1 crore. Covers in-patient hospitalisation, daycare treatment, road ambulance, pre & post-hospitalisation expenses, domiciliary hospitalisation, annual health check-ups, and homecare treatment.

Additional benefits include telehealth services and wellness services,

Automatic restoration of basic sum insured once by 100 percent upon exhaustion of the sum insured and no claim bonus during the policy period

Discount on renewal premium as insured individuals can enjoy a 10 percent discount for the first purchase and subsequent renewals.

