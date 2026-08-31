Start a gram-based SIP in gold and silver FoFs: Axis MF launches industry-first Shagun SIP for investors

Axis Mutual Fund announced the launch of ‘Shagun SIP’, an industry-first digital systematic investment feature that enables investors to invest in Axis Gold Fund and Axis Silver Fund of Funds (FoF) in terms of grams.
In a regular SIP, investors commit a fixed rupee amount at a chosen frequency. Under Shagun SIP, investors select the quantity of gold or silver they want to accumulate, while the rupee amount changes based on the applicable metal price.
Investors can accumulate up to 25 kg of gold and 50 kg of silver. The underlying schemes of gold FoF and silver FoF invest in high-purity gold and silver—99.5% and 99.9%, respectively.
The process works in five steps:
Shagun SIP allows investors to make regular investments with purchases spread over time. The shift from a fixed rupee amount to dynamic pricing means the investment amount can change with gold or silver prices.
As investments are made across different market levels, investors can average their purchase cost over the investment period rather than trying to time the market at a single price point.
The feature also focuses on goal-based investing. For longer-term goals such as marriage, wealth preservation or education, investors can set a target corresponding to a specific quantity of gold or silver over several years. The system then calculates the required investment amount and creates a personalised plan.
For example, an investor looking to accumulate an amount equivalent to approximately 5 kg of gold over 10 years can use Shagun SIP to make dynamic systematic investments linked to the chosen gram target.
Investors will be able to see the exact spot price used, along with its date and time stamp, the rupee amount debited for each cycle, the mutual fund units allotted, and a cumulative grams running total to track their physical-equivalent goal.
Yes. Investors can set a rupee cap or floor to limit the amount debited in a SIP cycle when gold or silver prices change sharply.
No. The holdings accrue as mutual fund units in the investor's portfolio. The mutual fund units are allotted at the applicable NAV as per standard SEBI and AMC cut-off rules for the chosen scheme.
Yes. The feature is live on Axis Mutual Fund's website.
Commenting on the launch, Boniface Noronha, Chief Digital Officer, said, “Gold and silver remain important asset classes for Indian investors, accumulated steadily over time. Shagun SIP, a first-of-its-kind digital feature, is a solution that offers a fully digital, goal-based experience for investors looking to build gold and silver holdings systematically over the long term”.
“Axis Mutual Fund continues to invest in strengthening its innovative digital features and simplifying the customer journey. This is in line with our effort to deliver solutions that are easy to use and relevant across investor segments, regions and stages of life,” he noted.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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